Getting better options in Delhi University’s second cut-off? Here’s how to transfer admission

DU admissions 2019: The second cut-off for admissions to several programmes offered by the University of Delhi (DU) has been released. While admissions to many courses including BA (Hons) political science, BA (Hons) English have been closed in some of the top institutes, there are several courses where a dip up to 0.75 per cent marks as compared to the first list has been observed.

If you are among hundreds of students who are getting a better course or college under the second list and want to leave the course you have enrolled under the first list, here is what you can do.

Firstly, do not leave the seat unless there is a confirmation from the second list. In an advisory, a DU college stated, “Candidates are requested to get their documents verified first for the second university before cancelling admissions at the first.”

DU admissions 2019: How to switch?

Step 1: Visit the official website, du.ac.in

Step 2: Log-in using credentials

Step 3: Cancel the application

Step 4: Make payment, download receipt

Step 5: Go back to the dashboard

Step 6: Apply for new college

Step 7: Upload documents again

DU admissions 2019: Cancellation fee

From this year onwards, the officials have introduced a cancellation fee of Rs 1,000 in order to curb switching between colleges.

In case, if candidates have paid any amount or fee in a college from which the candidate wants to withdraw admission, the submitted fee will be refunded.