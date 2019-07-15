DU admissions 2019: First merit list for postgraduate admissions tomorrow

DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first merit list for admission to postgraduate courses at the varsity on July 16, 2019. Those who have marks equal to or more than the cut-off, can get their documents verified and pay the fee from July 17 to July 19. The lists will be uploaded at the respective colleges as well as at the university website, du.ac.in.

A total of five cut-off lists have been scheduled by the varsity, in case the seats are left vacant, there can be more cut-off lists. The second list will be released on July 21 (Sunday) followed by the third list on July 27 (Saturday) and fourth list on August 2.

To book a seat, candidates need to pay fee online till 3 pm of the next day. Candidates will have to visit the college from 10 am to 3 pm for document verification on the scheduled days.

A total of 1,54,075 (1.54 lakh) students have registered for the postgraduate registrations at DU of which 131129 (1.31 lakh) have paid the application fee. Of the total students, 70326 are from unreserved category followed by 30335 from OBC and 19558 and 6463 students from SC and ST category. In the newly introduced economically weaker section (EWS) reservation quota, 4447 students have applied for the same.