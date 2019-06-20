DU admissions 2019: First cut-off list to be released on June 28

DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate courses on June 28, 2019. The DU had earlier extended the application deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes till June 22, 2019 after the High Court ruled against the university on a petition filed to rollback the change in eligibility criteria for the B.Com and BA Economics (Hons) course.

Candidates who have secured marks equal to or more than the first cut-off list can get their document verification, admission approval and fee payment done between June 28 to July 1, 2019 (except Sunday).

The second cut-off list will be released by the university on July 4, 2019 and the admission procedure will be completed between July 4 and July 6.

Candidates who could not clear the first or second cut-offs will have to wait till July 9, 2019 for the third cut-off list to be released. They can get their documents verification, admission approval and pay the fees between July 9 and July 11.

Colleges may release a fourth cut-off list for admission to various courses if there are any vacant seats. The fourth cut-off list will be released on July 15, 2019. Document verification, admission approval and fee payment can be done between July 15 and July 17.

A fifth cut-off list may be released on July 20, 2019, depending on any vacant seats or any admission withdrawals. Candidates can get the admission process and payment of the fees between July 20 and July 23, except on Sunday.

While admissions to most of the courses in DU are based on merit, there are some courses for which students will have to appear for an entrance exam. This is the first time that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct an entrance exam for Delhi University. The exams are scheduled to be conducted between June 30, 2019 to July 6, 2019.

Candidates can visit the official website du.ac.in for more updates about the admission process.