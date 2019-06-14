DU admissions 2019: First cut-off list to release on June 20

DU admissions 2019: The Delhi University (DU) will release the first cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate merit-based courses on June 20, 2019. Students who have secured marks equal to or more than the cut-off percentages are eligible to apply for admission through the first cut-off list. The processes of online document verification, approval of admission and fees payment can be completed between June 20 and June 22.

Advertising

The cut-offs for this year are anticipated to be very high, as the percentage of students who scored above 95 per cent in the class 12 Board exams has shot up by 38.4 per cent.

The online registration process for admission to courses in the Delhi University began on May 31 and will close on June 14 this year. Around 2.89 lakh candidates have registered on the university’s admission portal — du.ac.in till June 10, 2019. Around 4,208 candidates out of the total students who have registered are from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. However, a lot of students are still confused about the procedure to get an EWS quota certificate. Read | How to get an EWS certificate?

Students who could not clear the first cut-off list will have to wait till June 25 for colleges to release the second cut-off list. The processes of online document verification, approval of admission and fee payment can be done between June 25 and June 27.

Advertising

Read | DU admissions 2019: HC seeks clarification from Delhi University over change in eligibility criteria for B.Com, BA Economics

If the seats for various courses in colleges are not filled even after the release of the first and the second cut-off lists, the college will release a third cut-off list on June 29, 2019.

Online document verification, approval of admission and fee payment for students taking admission through the third cut-off list can be done from June 29 to July 2, except Sunday.

However, if seats for a particular course in a particular college are filled with the release of the third cut-off list, it will not release the fourth cut-off list until and unless there are any admission withdrawals.

Colleges, where seats are still vacant after the third cut-off list, will release a fourth cut-off list on July 4, 2019. The process of online document verification, admission approval and fee payment can be done in two days from July 4 onwards, till July 6.

Read | CBSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation 2019: Application process to begin today, check how to apply

If at all there is a scope for release of a fifth cut-off list for some college courses, then the fifth cut-off list will be released on July 9, 2019. The processes of online document verification, approval of admission and fee payment can be completed from July 9, 2019 to July 11, 2019.

What is important to take note of is that the fee payment link will be activated only after the principal of the college where you are eligible to take admission approves the admission. The fee payment link will remain active till 3 pm of the consecutive day.

Also, keep in mind that the original documents produced at the time of admission need to be verified online as well. Documents which cannot be verified online should be submitted in original within one week of the last day of undergraduates admission for forensic verification.

While admissions to most of the courses in DU are based on merit, there are some courses for which students will have to appear for an entrance exam. This is the first time that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct an entrance exam for Delhi University. The exams are scheduled to be conducted between June 30, 2019 to July 6, 2019.