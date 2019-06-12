DU admissions 2019: Entrance test schedule released, here’s all you need to know about DUET

DU admissions 2019: This is the first entrance exam for admission to the University of Delhi (DU) which will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exams will be conducted in three sessions – morning, noon and evening. It will be conducted from June 30 to July 5, 2019.

The morning exam will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am and the afternoon will be conducted from noon to 2 pm and the evening shift will be conducted from 4 to 6 pm. The test will be called Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET). Students can check the schedule at du.ac.in.

Candidates can opt for the exam centre of their choice. The exam will be held in 18 centres – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Trivandrum, and Varanasi.

DU admissions 2019: Check the schedule

The candidates shall report at the examination centre one hour and 30 minutes (that is 90 minutes) before the commencement of the examination so as to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before the time. The registration desk will close 30 minutes prior to the examination.

The entry of the candidate shall not be allowed under any circumstances after the registration desk is closed.

For any queries or issues regarding DUET-2019, the candidates may send the query at du.pg.helpdesk2019@gmail.com. The exam will be conducted for two hours’ duration. Virtual calculators, wherever permissible will be available on the computer screen during the exam.