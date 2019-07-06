DU admissions 2019: ECA preliminary result released, check final trials schedule

DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the result for the preliminary round trials conducted for admissions under the extra-curricular activities (ECA) quota. Candidates can check their results at the official website, du.ac.in. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary round will have to appear for the final trails scheduled to begin from July 9, 2019.

The final trials will also include certificate evaluation. Candidates are required to carry their original cultural certificates (only)

pertaining only to the sub-category they are shortlisted for, along with self-attested photocopies of the same, as per the official notification released by the varsity.

DU admissions 2019: How to check result?

Step 1: Visit the official website, du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘ECA preliminary round result’

Step 3: Click on the ECA you appeared for

Step 4: A PDF will open, check roll number

DU admissions 2019: Documents needed

— Photocopy of DU registration receipt with registration number

— Photo identification ID proof recognized by the Government of Indi

— DU application form

— Class 10 mark sheet

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Preliminary round result

— Certificates related to the sport selected for

— Admit card class 12

— Reservation proof, if any

DU admissions 2019: ECA final trial schedule

Meanwhile, the admissions are on at the varsity. The university will release the third cut-off on July 9. As of now over 31,000 admissions have been registered for the undergraduate programmes and two cut-offs have been released. The varsity claims to have done ‘over admissions’ According to PTI, there have been 2,693 admission cancellations after the second cut-off list was announced Wednesday and there have been 580 withdrawals.