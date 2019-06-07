DU admissions 2019: Delhi University’s first only women open day session tomorrow

DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will be holding an open session, especially for female students on June 8 (Saturday). This is the first time that the varsity is conducting a session exclusively for female students. According to the admissions council, the second session of the day will be for females only.

In the session, just like any other, students will raise their queries related to admissions, courses etc and panelists will answer the same. This session will give special attention to the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) – which is a women’s only initiative at the varsity. It allows female students to study at the varsity through weekend classes.

At present, the NCWEB has 26 undergraduate courses and one postgraduate course – admission to which are also open along with other courses at DU.

Officials at DU said that there are several women-only courses and colleges in DU and the session will give focus to queries related to the same.

Some of the women’s only colleges in DU include Lady Shri Ram College, Kamala Nehru College, Miranda House, Daulat Ram College, Bharati College, Lakshmibai College, Maitreyi College, Jesus and Mary College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Lakshmibai College.

So far, 251489 registrations have taken place at DU. The application process is open till June 14, 2019. Meanwhile, the CBSE is likely to announce the result for the class 12 re-evaluation and improvement exam by June 14 to ensure that students have time to apply for DU before the application process closes.