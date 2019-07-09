Toggle Menu
DU admissions 2019: Delhi University entrance test answer key to be released today, how to download

DUET answer key 2019: The answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)2019 is set to be out today at the official website, nta.ac.in or du.ac.in. This is the first time that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the DUET.

DUET answer key 2019: Download at du.ac.in or nta.ac.in. (Representational Image)

DUET answer key 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019 on Tuesday, July 9 at its official websites, nta.ac.in or du.ac.in. The answer key for the examinations held between July 3 and July 6 will be released today and for the DUET answer keys for the subjects for which exams were held from July 7 to July 8 are scheduled to be released on July 11, as per the official notification.

The candidates who appeared in the examinations held between July 3 and July 6 can check their answer keys through the websites du.ac.in or ntaexam.cbtexam.in. This will be preliminary answer key and candidates will be given a chance to raise objections against the same. After considering the objections, a final answer key will be released.

DUET answer key 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the websites du.ac.in, ntaexam.cbtexam.in
Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key link’
Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth
Step 4: Answer key will be released

Meanwhile, the merit-based admissions are also open at the University of Delhi (DU). The varsity recently released its third cut-off. Reportedly, over 60 per cent seats were filled through first and second cut-off. If seats are left vacant then the fourth cut-off for admission to DU will also be released on July 15, 2019.

