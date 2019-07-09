DU admissions 2019: Delhi University entrance test answer key to be released today, how to download

DUET answer key 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019 on Tuesday, July 9 at its official websites, nta.ac.in or du.ac.in. The answer key for the examinations held between July 3 and July 6 will be released today and for the DUET answer keys for the subjects for which exams were held from July 7 to July 8 are scheduled to be released on July 11, as per the official notification.

The candidates who appeared in the examinations held between July 3 and July 6 can check their answer keys through the websites du.ac.in or ntaexam.cbtexam.in. This will be preliminary answer key and candidates will be given a chance to raise objections against the same. After considering the objections, a final answer key will be released.

DUET answer key 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the websites du.ac.in, ntaexam.cbtexam.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘answer key link’

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth

Step 4: Answer key will be released

Meanwhile, the merit-based admissions are also open at the University of Delhi (DU). The varsity recently released its third cut-off. Reportedly, over 60 per cent seats were filled through first and second cut-off. If seats are left vacant then the fourth cut-off for admission to DU will also be released on July 15, 2019.