DU admissions 2019: Cut-off to go high by nearly 1%, know why

DU Admissions 2019, Delhi University (DU) Cut Off List 2019: The St Stephens college has released the first cut-off for the admissions to 2019-20 batch where it demands over 95 per cent in all courses. The cut-off has increased marginally for most courses as compared to last year. The highest jump so far is of one per cent for the BSc course at the college.

The overall cut-off for various courses at the Delhi Univesity is also expected to go higher by up to one per cent as compared to last year. The biggest reason behind this the rise in 95 per cent scorers in the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) class 12 exams. Since, the highest number of applications in DU have come from CBSE (2,05,434 applicants) followed by UP Board (8,755 applications). In the latter too, there is a spike in 90+ scorers.

According to the data provided by CBSE, 38.4 per cent of students appearing for CBSE class 12 exams have scored 90 per cent. Over 12 lakh students appeared for class 12 CBSE exams. The number of scorers in 90+ per cent category has also seen a jump of as much as 8.9 per cent as compared to last year. Over 94,299 students have scored over 90 per cent in CBSE class 12 exams 2019.

Delhi University cut-off 2019: Cut-off this year versus last year

Delhi University cut-off 2019: Toughest admissions

The worse case will be for those aspiring to take admission in BA (Honours) Journalism, BA (Honours) Sociology and BA (Honours) Psychology. This is because far fewer colleges offer these course. While the maximum applications registered is for BA (Honours) English, it is BA (Honours) Journalism which has the highest number of applicants per seat among the most popular programmes — with 367 applicants vying for each seat.

DU admissions 2019, Delhi University cut-off 2019: Top picked courses

This year eight BA (Hons) – in different subjects – made it to top 10 courses including the top-most choice. The top choice this year was BA (Hons) English in which 1,42,970 students applied closely followed by BA (Hons) Political science course in which 1,30,240 students applied.

The list of top 10 includes:

— BA (Hons) English

— BA (Hons) Political Science

— BA Programme

— BA (Hons) Economics

— BA (Hons) History

— BA (Hons) Psychology

— BA (Hons) Journalism

— BA (hons) Sociology

— BA (hons) Geography

— B.Com

A similar trend of high cut-offs has already been observed in Mumbai University (MU) where even in the third cut-off, the list has gone as high as 90 per cent. The cut-offs for traditional courses such as BCom and BA as well as for self-financed courses (Bachelor of Financial Markets, Bachelor of Accounting and Finance, Bachelor in Mass Media, Bachelor in Management Studies, Bachelor in Banking and Insurance, etc) remained in the 90s.