DU cut-off 2019 released: What next?

As the first cut-off for admission to the University of Delhi (DU) has been released. Now, students will have to get their documents verified. The document verification process will be held from June 28 to July 1, 2019.

This year, the varsity has adopted forensic verification process for documents to avoid any fake or misleading certificate submission. Last year, over 50,000 students had reportedly produced fraudulent certificates of sports quota for admissions at the varsity.

For the seats which will be left vacant, a second cut-off list will be released from July 3 night or 4 mornings for which document verification will take place from July 4 to July 6 followed by third cut-off on July 9. The document verification for the third list will be held from July 9 to July 11. A total of 10 lists will be released.

If a student gets a better college or course in the following list then they will have to cancel their admission from the first college. To put a curb on such transfers the university has applied a fee of Rs 1000 on each shift from this year onwards. Also, in an advisory, the university also said, “Candidates are requested to get their documents verified first for the second university before cancelling admissions at the first.”

DU admissions 2019: Documents needed

— Application form print out

— Three passport-sized pictures

— Address proof

— Date of birth proof

— Class 10 mark sheet

— Class 12 mark sheet/ pass certificate

— Reservation certificates

Meanwhile, the cut-off for the postgraduate courses will be released on July 17 for which two days’ time will be allotted to submit the fee and get documents verified. For the postgraduate courses, the second list will be released on July 22 followed by the third on July 27. If seats remain vacant, third and fourth list will also be released in August.

This has been by far the most delayed DU admission process. Last year the application forms were released on May 15 but this year the same started at the end of May despite orders of High Court to begin the process early. There were also several delays in the release of the application forms. Read to know why