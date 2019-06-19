DU admissions 2019: Cut-off schedule to release tomorrow

DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the application deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes till June 22, 2019 on the order of Delhi High Court. The HC had ruled against the varsity on a petition filled to rollback the change in eligibility criteria for the B.Com and BA Economics (Hons) course.

As the application schedule dates have been extended, the cut-off list which was to be released on June 20 is also subsequently shifted ahead. Talking to indianexpress.com, Rajeev Gupta, head academic committee said, “the revised schedule will be available at the official website (du.ac.in) from tomorrow.”

The cut-offs for this year are expected to be higher, as the percentage of students who scored above 95 per cent in the class 12 Board exams has shot up by 38.4 per cent.

Earlier, the processes of online document verification, approval of admission and fees payment can be completed between June 20 and June 22. Based in the previously announced schedule, a total fo four cut-off lists were to be released by the varsity, however, if seats for a particular course in a particular college are filled with the release of the third cut-off list, it will not release the fourth cut-off list until and unless there are any admission withdrawals.

While admissions to most of the courses in DU are based on merit, there are some courses for which students will have to appear for an entrance exam. This is the first time that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct an entrance exam for Delhi University. The exams are scheduled to be conducted between June 30, 2019 to July 6, 2019. As of now, no change is expected in the dates of the entrance exams but the final decision will only be known after the revised schedule is released.

DU admissions 2019: Why this delay?

As reported by the indianexpress.com first, several students had objected to the change in eligibility criteria. Under the new criteria, mathematics was to be considered among one of the ‘best of four’ for admissions to BA (hon) Economics. Also, for admission to BCom one needed to secure at least 50 per cent in class 12 mathematics. Earlier, one only needed to pass in the subject for admission to both the courses.

Followed by the revolt on social media, a PIL was filled in High Court. The Delhi High Court (HC) sent a notice to the University of Delhi (DU) seeking clarification over the change in the eligibility criteria for admission to BA Economics (Hons) and B.Com courses. Finally, it was decided that the varsity should enrol students based on previous years’ criteria.

Meanwhile, the DU will be introducing 30 new courses across colleges from this academic year. Additionally, 282 setas have been added across DU in already running courses. Read more