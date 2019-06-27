DU admissions 2019: Counselling for PG entrance tests to begin tomorrow, check schedule, date sheet

DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will be conducting a two-day orientation cum counselling programme to clear doubts related to entrance exams. The two-day programme will be held on June 28 and July 1 from 11 am to 1 pm for EWS, SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer) and minorities, PwD, Kashmiri migrants, wards, war-widows/ex-servicemen candidates seeking admissions to MA, M Com, MSc courses. The counselling will be held based on course across venues at the varsity simultaneously. Students can check their schedule online at du.ac.in.

Advertising

The DU entrance Test or DUET will be conducted in three shifts — morning (8 am to 10 am), afternoon (12 pm to 2 pm), and evening shift (4 pm to 6 pm). This is the first time that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the entrance exams for the undergraduate courses The exams will begin with LLB, BPEd and B.Ed exams on the first day and end with MA social work MA music courses, MSc and MPhil/PhD entrance for Punjabi, Urdu and Botany on July 8.

Read| DU first cut-off released

DU admissions 2019: Entrance test date sheet

Read | Why is the number of registrations falling at Delhi University?

The exam will be held in 18 centres – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi (NCR), Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Trivandrum, and Varanasi. For any queries or issues regarding DUET-2019, the candidates may send the query at du.pg.helpdesk2019@gmail.com.