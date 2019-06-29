College vs Course: What to pick and how to decide?

DU admissions 2019: With the cut-off for admission to various courses at the University of Delhi (DU) is being released, it is time for students to make one of the toughest decisions of their life — which course and college to take opt for? As there are over five cut-off lists that will be released, students will have options for selecting between several colleges and courses. But the tricky part, which should be one’s preference — course or college?

While addressing an open house session at the Delhi University, officials said, “Students approach should not be college-specific but course-specific. Choose the course you are the best fit for and where you can deliver your 100 per cent instead of going for any course in a specific college and wondering what to do next after spending three years doing something that doesn’t interest you.”

Senior counsellor at Mindler — a career coaching platform, Shilpa Singh believes the decision should be made keeping information about self as well as the college and course applying for in mind. Suggesting a mechanism to make the choice, she said, “Students should create a list each of colleges and courses they wish to apply for. Also, they need to make the third list of what they want to achieve in life. Now enlist all good and bad about each college and course and see if it takes to where you want to go. The point where all three intersect is the courses/colleges of choice.”

Singh further adds if a student opts for a course and finds out that it is not what they expected then apart from the basic learning of academics, they need to focus on learning holistically. The students’ should participate in co-curricular activities, read and write as much as they can. “Network better and take part in internships – irrespective of the field. Do what interests you and see who your profile is built on its own. And one can always switch their stream at the postgraduate level,” she said.

The DU officials also advised parents to let their children make the choice. “We often see parents suggesting their child what they should do and in their attempt pressurising the students. The education system has changed a lot since the parents graduated, do not come with old notions. It is the student who has to live those three years and the choice should be left on them. Assisting is fine, we are also there for that but the student should not feel pressurised to opt for a specific course or college.”