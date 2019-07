DU admissions 2019: Colleges and courses where cut-off remains in 80s and below

DU admissions 2019: The cut-off for admission to the University of Delhi (DU) has gone as high as 99 per cent. Courses such as BA psychology, BA (H) Economics have seen a rise and stand at 98.75 per cent each. However, there is still a hope for the students who have obtained below 80 per cent marks to get admission in a college based on their rank in the first merit list.

Check out the list of courses offered by some of the top-rated colleges in the University of Delhi which can offer admission to students who have secured 80 per cent or less in its first-cut-off

— BSc (Hons) Geology, Lady Irwin College (Women only)- 84%

— BSc (Hons) Electronics, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Science for Women – 86%

— BSc (Hons) Instrumentation, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Science for Women – 86%

— BA (Sanskrit + any discipline) – Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College – 83%

— BA (Computer Applications + any discipline) – Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College – 89%

— BA (Mathematics + any discipline) – Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College – 87%

— BA Programme – Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College – 72%

— BA Programme – Bharati College (women only) – 84%

— BA (Physical Education + Political Science) – Lady Sri Ram College (LSR) – 87%

— BA (Physical Education + Political Science) – Moti lal Nehru College – 85%

— BA (Physical Education + Political Science) – PGDAV (evening) – 82%

— BA Programme – Bhagini Nivedita College (Women) – 72%

— BA Programme – Bharati College – 84%

— BA Programme (Physical Education + History) – Motilal Nehru College (Evening) – 85%

— BA Programme (Physical Education + History) – P.G.D.A.V college (Evening) – 82%

— BA Programme (Physical Education + Political Science) – Lakshmibai College (women) – 87%,

— BA Programme (Physical Education + Political Science) – Motilal Nehru College (Evening) – 85%

— BA Programme (Physical Education + Political Science) – PGDAV College – 86%

— BA Programme (Physical Education + Political Science) – PGDAV College (Evening) – 82%

— BA Programme (Music + NHE) – Daulat Ram College (Women) – 89%

— BA Programme (NHE + Sociology) – Aditi Mahavidyalaya (women) 73%

— BA Programme (Office Management and secretariat Practise (OMSP) + Sociology) – Aditi Mahavidyalaya -75%

— BA Programme (Linguistic + Political Sciences) – Deshbandhu College – 86%

— BA Programme (Linguistic + Political Sciences) – Rajdhani College – 88%

— BA Programme (Mathematics + Philosophy) – Deshbandhu College – 86%

— BA Programme (Mathematics + Psychology) – Aditi Mahavidyalaya(Women) – 72%

— BA Programme ( History + Political Science) – Bharati College(Women) – 81%,

— BA Programme ( History + Political Science) – Aryabhatta College – 89%,

— BA Programme ( History + Political Science) – Bharati College (Women) – 84%

— BA Programme ( History + Political Science) – Deshbandhu College – 86%

— BA Programme ( History + Political Science) – Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar – 88%

— BA Programme ( History + Political Science) – Kalinidi College (Women) – 86%

— BA Programme ( History + Political Science) – Maitreyi College (women) – 89%,

— BA Programme ( History + Political Science) – Motilal Nehru College – 89%,

— BA Programme ( History + Political Science) – PGDAV college – 89%.

— BA Programme (Human Development and Family Empowerment + Political Science) – Aditi Mahavidyalaya (Women) – 81%,

— BA Programme (Human Development and Family Empowerment + Political Science) – Bharati College (Women) – 84%

— BA Programme (Human Development and Family Empowerment + Philosophy) – Janki Devi Memorial College (Women) – 88%

— BA Programme (Human Development and Family Empowerment + Sociology) – Aditi Mahavidyalaya(Women) – 78%

— BA Programme ( Human Resource management and Physical Education) – Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College – 88%

— BA Programme (Sanskrit + Any other discipline subject from English/Hindi/Sanskrit/Political Science/Economics/Mathematics/Computer app/History) – Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma college – 83%

— BA Programme ( computer Application + Any other discipline subject from English/Hindi/Sanskrit/Political Science/Economics/Mathematics/Computer app/History) – Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma college – 89%

— BA Programme (Geography+Mathematics) – Kalindi College – 82%

— BA Programme (Geography + Political Science) – Dyal Singh College – 89%

— BA Programme (Geography + Political Science) – Kalindi College (Women) 86%

— BA Programme (Geography + Psychology) – Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College – 88%

— BA Programme ( History + Mathematics) – Deshbandhu College – 86%

— BA Programme ( History + Music) – Bharati College (Women) – 80%

— BA Programme ( History + Music) – Janki Devi Memorial College (Women) – 88%

— BA Programme ( History + Music) – Kalindi College (Women) – 80%, Lakshmi Bai college (Women) – 87%.

— BA Programme (History + OMSP) – Bharati College (Women) 84%

— BA Programme (Entrepreneurship and Small business + Geography) – Deshbandhu College – 86%

— BA Programme (Entrepreneurship and Small business + Geography) – Janki Devi Memorial College (Women) – 88%

— BA Programme (Entrepreneurship and Small business + Geography) – Kalindi College – 86%.

— BA Programme (Entrepreneurship and Small business + Mathematics) – Kalindi college (Women) 86%

— BA Programme (Food Technology + Geography) – Aditi Mahavidyalaya (Women) 75%

— BA Programme (Food Technology + Philosophy) – Lakshmibai College (Women) – 87%.

— BA Programme ( Economics + OMSP) – Bharati College (Women) 84%, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College – 88%,

— BA Programme ( Economics + Philosophy) – Deshbandhu college – 86%

— BA Programme ( Economics + Political Science) – Bharati College (Women) 84%

— BA Programme ( Economics + Political Science) – Deshbandhu College – 86%

— BA Programme ( Economics + Political Science) – Kalindi College – 86%

— BA Programme ( Economics + Political Science) – Motilal Nehru College (Evening) 85%

— BA Programme ( Economics + Political Science) – PGDAV College( Evening) – 82%.

— BA Programme ( Economics + Psychology) – Aditi Mahavidyalaya (Women) 74%

— BA Programme ( Economics + Entrepreneurship and Small business) – Kalindi college (Women) – 86%

— BA Programme ( Economics + Entrepreneurship and Small business) – Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 88%

— BA Programme ( Economics + Entrepreneurship and Small business) – Janki Devi Memorial College (Women) –

— BA Programme ( Economics + Geography) – Deshbandhu College 88%

— BA Programme ( Economics + Geography) – Kalindi college (Women) – 86%

— BA Programme ( Economics + History) – Deshbandhu College – 86%

— BA Programme ( Economics + Geography) – Kalindi college (Women) – 86%

— BA Programme ( Economics + Geography) – PGDAV College – 82%

— BA Programme (Buddhist Studies + Political Science) – Aditi Mahavidyalaya (Women) 75%

— BA Programme (Buddhist Studies + Political Science) – Deshbandhu College – 86%

— BA Programme (Buddhist Studies + Political Science) – Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College – 88%

— BA Programme (Buddhist Studies + Political Science) – Janki Devi Memorial College (Woman) 88%

— BA Programme (Buddhist Studies + Political Science) – Kalindi College Women – 82%

— BA Programme (Buddhist Studies + Political Science) – Motilal Nehru College(Evening) – 85%

— BA Programme (Buddhist Studies + Political Science) – PGDAV College (Evening) – 82%

— BA Programme (Buddhist Studies + Political Science) – Kalindi College Women – 80%

— BA Programme ( Computer Application + Economics) – Bharati College (Women) 84%

— BA Programme ( Computer Application + Economics) – Kalindi College (Women) – 84%

— BA Programme ( Computer Application + Economics) – Maitreye College (Women) 87%

— BA Programme ( Computer Application + Economics) – PGDAV College (Evening) – 82%

— BA Programme ( Computer Application + Entrepreneurship and small business) – Kalindi College (Women) – 84%

— BA Programme ( ADC + Philosophy) – Kalindi College (Women) 82%

— BA Programme ( ADC + Philosophy) – Maitreye College (Women) – 87%

— BA Programme ( ADC + Philosophy) – PGDAV College (Evening) – 82%

— BA Programme ( ADC + Philosophy) – Lakshmibai College – 87%

— BA Programme ( ADC + Sociology) – Lakshmibai College ( Women) – 87%

— BA Programme ( Urdu + Political Science) – Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar College – 88%

— BA Programme ( Advertising, sales promotion and Sales Management + Economics) – Aditi Mahavidyalaya (Women) – 82%

— BA Programme ( Advertising, sales promotion and Sales Management + Human Development and Family Empowerment) – Aditi Mahavidyalaya (Women) – 81%

— BA Programme ( Sanskrit + Philosophy) – Deshbandhu College – 54%

— BA Programme ( Sanskrit + Philosophy) – Janki Devi Memorial College – 85%

Admission to Delhi University against the first cut-off list has been extended by a day for those whose admissions had been held up because of various grievances, particularly for students of the Andhra Pradesh state education board. Monday was supposed to be the final date for admission under the first list. Read more.