DU revises 2nd cut-off, St Stephen’s and other colleges lower marks

DU admissions 2019: Several colleges under the University of Delhi (DU) including St Stephen’s College, Indraprastha College, Lakshmibai College, Ramanujan College and SP Mukherjee College have revised their second cut-off list for admission to several undergraduate courses. The fresh cut-off for all colleges, except St Stephen’s is available at the official website, du.ac.in. For Stephen’s students will have to check, ststephens.edu.

Stephen’s, in an official note, stated that it has released a fresh cut-off for the Christian ST (CST) category across all disciplines to “ensure better representation”.

“Owing to the limited number of candidates from the Church of North India (CNI), CNI Delhi Diocese (CNI DD) and CST categories, the rider for Economics has been further reduced from 90 to 80 for these categories,” the institute said in a notice. These changes are made in the second cut-off which was released on July 23, 2019 (Wednesday).

If a candidate matches the cut-off, that is, their marks are or more than the minimum marks stated in the list, then they will have to appear for the document verification process. The first cut-off was released on June 27, 2019 based on which over 23,000 students have sought admissions to the varsity. A total of 64,000 seats are available across courses at the varsity.