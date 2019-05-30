Toggle Menu
Delhi University admissions 2019 @du.ac.in LIVE Updates: Application forms, documents required, how to apply, eligibility, exam dates

DU Admissions Form 2019, Delhi University Admission 2019 UG Courses Application Form, Registration Process LIVE Updates: Delhi University has made the online application link active on their official website - du.ac.in. The candidates can check list of documents, important dates and know how to apply for UG, PG, MPhil and PhD courses

DU admissions 2019 LIVE: Candidates filling the online application form for admission at a cyber cafe near Delhi University. Express photo by Praveen Khanna.

DU admissions 2019 LIVE Updates: The admission process for the undergraduate programmes in Delhi University for the academic session 2019-2020 begins today. The online registration will commence at 10 am. Since the application forms for all courses will be completely online, the applicants have to visit the Delhi University’s online admission portal — du.ac.in.

Along with information on registration details and subsequent procedures, students can check the list of documents required to apply for the same. Meanwhile, the Delhi University admissions for postgraduate programmes, postgraduate diplomas and M.Phil and Ph D programmes will begin from June 3.

“The University of Delhi is considering to provide full scholarships to students whose parents are deceased/unemployed and half fee waiver to those students whose earning member is deceased in order to cover their college/university fee,” read a statement by registrar Tarun Kumar.

DU UG admissions 2019 LIVE Updates: Delhi University to accept online application forms at du.ac.in

DU website down

Delhi University admission for UG begins 

DU UG admissions 2019: How to apply

The applicants have to visit the online portal - du.ac.in. Create a new account by filling your basic details like name, email ID, password, mobile number, etc.

Step-1: Online Registration
Step-2: Fill Details
Step-3: Upload Images
Step-4: Fee Payment
Step-5: Download & Print Application

DU admissions 2019: Documents required

Here is the list of documents required for admission in Delhi University

Passport size photograph of the applicant
Scanned signature of the applicant
Self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing date of birth
Self-attested class 12 mark sheet
SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate
OBC certificate in the name of the applicant issued on or after March 31
EWS Certificate issued by SDM certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category, dated March 31, 2019 or later
Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates

DU UG admissions: Follow instructions first

The Delhi University administration has released instructions regarding the list of documents required for admissions and registration process among other instructions at the official website, du.ac.in. Students should read them first before applying for the DU admissions.

DU admissions 2019 LIVE: Check the list of documents needed to apply. (Representational image)

DU admissions 2019 LIVE: The Delhi University will also be holding ‘Open Days’ to help aspirants understand the admission process. This can be attended by the students and their parents. It will be held on May 31, June 3 and June 8 at the North Campus Conference Centre and on June 4, 6, 7 and 10 at various off-campus colleges.

