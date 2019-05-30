Delhi University admissions 2019 @du.ac.in LIVE Updates: Application forms, documents required, how to apply, eligibility, exam dates

DU admissions 2019 LIVE Updates: The admission process for the undergraduate programmes in Delhi University for the academic session 2019-2020 begins today. The online registration will commence at 10 am. Since the application forms for all courses will be completely online, the applicants have to visit the Delhi University’s online admission portal — du.ac.in.

Along with information on registration details and subsequent procedures, students can check the list of documents required to apply for the same. Meanwhile, the Delhi University admissions for postgraduate programmes, postgraduate diplomas and M.Phil and Ph D programmes will begin from June 3.

“The University of Delhi is considering to provide full scholarships to students whose parents are deceased/unemployed and half fee waiver to those students whose earning member is deceased in order to cover their college/university fee,” read a statement by registrar Tarun Kumar.