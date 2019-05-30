Delhi University admissions 2019 @du.ac.in LIVE Updates: Application forms, documents required, how to apply, eligibility, exam dates

DU admissions 2019 LIVE Updates: The admission process for the undergraduate programmes in Delhi University for the academic session 2019-2020 begins today. The online registration will commence at 10 am. Since the application forms for all courses will be completely online, the applicants have to visit the Delhi University’s online admission portal — du.ac.in.
Along with information on registration details and subsequent procedures, students can check the list of documents required to apply for the same. Meanwhile, the Delhi University admissions for postgraduate programmes, postgraduate diplomas and M.Phil and Ph D programmes will begin from June 3.
“The University of Delhi is considering to provide full scholarships to students whose parents are deceased/unemployed and half fee waiver to those students whose earning member is deceased in order to cover their college/university fee,” read a statement by registrar Tarun Kumar.
DU website down
Delhi University admission for UG begins
DU UG admissions 2019: How to apply
The applicants have to visit the online portal - du.ac.in. Create a new account by filling your basic details like name, email ID, password, mobile number, etc.
Step-1: Online Registration
Step-2: Fill Details
Step-3: Upload Images
Step-4: Fee Payment
Step-5: Download & Print Application
DU admissions 2019: Documents required
Here is the list of documents required for admission in Delhi University
Passport size photograph of the applicant
Scanned signature of the applicant
Self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing date of birth
Self-attested class 12 mark sheet
SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate
OBC certificate in the name of the applicant issued on or after March 31
EWS Certificate issued by SDM certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category, dated March 31, 2019 or later
Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates
DU UG admissions: Follow instructions first
The Delhi University administration has released instructions regarding the list of documents required for admissions and registration process among other instructions at the official website, du.ac.in. Students should read them first before applying for the DU admissions.