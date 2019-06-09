DU admissions 2019: Application portal for foreign students to re-open from tomorrow, check how to apply

DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will re-open its website for admission for foreign nationals for the academic session 2019-2020 tomorrow – June 10. The portal will remain open till June 25, 2019, for all courses except MBA programmes. Students who are interested in applying for various courses at the varsity can visit the official portal fsr.du.ac.in.

Advertising

The application process had earlier commenced on February 22, 2019. The deadline for M.Phil, MBA and Diploma courses was March 30,2019. Then it was decided to be re-opened from June 16, but rescheduled to be available from June 10.

Read | DU admissions 2019: Entrance test dates released; check syllabus, exam pattern

DU admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the admission portal fsr.du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘sign up’, enter your personal details and register

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Fill the application form and select a course of your choice

Step 5: Upload photograph

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Advertising

Students need to take a print out of the application form and submit the hard copy of the form at ‘Foreign Students Registry, Room No. 11, first floor, conference centre, University of Delhi, Delhi-110007, India’ within 15 days of submitting the form.

Read | DU council members object to changes in criteria

DU admissions 2019: Fee

The application fees for foreign national is Rs 1,500.

Those who have already applied before the earlier deadlines (March 30,2019/ April 30,2019) need not apply again.

Meanwhile, over 2.58 lakh Indian students have registered for admission to undergraduate courses in the Delhi University till Friday. The online registration process began on May 31, 2019 and will end on June 14, 2019.