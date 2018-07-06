DU Admissions 2018: New courses in Delhi University

DU Admissions 2018: DU admission process for admission to over 50 PG courses offered has started. DU admission process for admission to over 50 PG courses offered has started.

The Delhi University (DU) has started its admission process last month for various UG and PG courses offered at its colleges. There are over 56,000 seats on offer across 63 colleges. This year, the entrance test for admission to Delhi University’s postgraduate, M Phil and PhD courses were held online. Besides the popular one, there are many lesser-known courses that the Delhi University offers and have been introduced recently. If you wish to take an offbeat career, you should choose to pursue one of these courses.

Journalism

Delhi University last year introduced journalism as a five-year integrated programme in two languages — English and Hindi — at their newly established Delhi School of Journalism. In this course, students will be given an option of leaving the college after three years with a bachelor’s degree. Those students who continue and complete the two years, they will be given Masters in Journalism degree.

The exam authority conducts an entrance exam for this course and questions include general knowledge, current affairs, analytical and comprehension skills. The entrance test is designed with the comparable standard for Class 12 students. In this course 30 seats will be given to the general category students, 16 to OBC, 9 to SC, 5 to ST, 3 to PwD, CW and foreign students.

Cyber Security

Delhi University offers postgraduate diploma course in cyber security and law. There will be two semesters and six papers in each. The main motive of the programme is to produce professionals who can administer security for various platforms. The course will be offered by the department of operational research, department of computer science and department of commerce.

BA Voc in office management and secretarial practices

It is an undergraduate course which goes on for a duration of three years (or six semesters) and has an intake of almost 89 candidates. It is approved by the UGC and is a full-time study mode course. The course aims to familiarise students with the activities in a modern office. The curriculum includes chapters on the functioning of any organisation, the facilities provided to the staff working in the office, the working environment, tools and equipments used in office. The entrance question paper includes skill oriented questions from reading and writing. Each question carries 10 marks.

A Voc in human resource management

It is an undergraduate course which goes on for a duration of three years and has an intake of almost 100 candidates. it is approved by the UGC and is a full-time study mode course. The candidate should have passed his class 12 from a recognised board. the course gives the students fundamental training in handling and managing human resources. managing human resources involves handling job designs and analysis, workforce planning, recruitment and selection, training and development, performance management, compensation and all the legal issues.

HR management plays a deep major role in providing the right resources to the organisation to fulfil its objectives. Many of the world’s top businessmen have stated that the role nearest to that of the owner of the company, down the hierarchy is that of a human resource manager.

BA Voc in marketing management and retail business

It is an undergraduate course which goes on for a duration of three years and has an intake of almost 100 candidates. It is approved by the UGC and is a full-time study mode course. To be eligible for this, the candidate should have passed Class 12 from a recognised board. The course provides knowledge and skills in learning about managing people. Learning about the management is important for graduates wanting to go into the retail industry.

Tourism and travel

Another booming industry, the travel and tourism field invites all those who hold a genuine interest in exploring new places and travelling to the same. M.A and certificate course in tourism and travel management is offered by DU for all those students who hold an interest in this area. For the certificate course, students should have passed Class 12 examination of the CBSE or an examination recognised as equivalent thereto with an aggregate of at least 45 per cent marks. Admission will be made on order of merit.

