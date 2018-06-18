DU admissions 2018: SRCC releases first cut off; 97.75% for B.Com (Hons), 98.50% for Economics (Hons)

DU admissions 2018: SRCC building at North Campus DU admissions 2018: SRCC building at North Campus

DU admissions 2018: Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has today published its first cut-off and this year, there is a slight increase of 0.75 per cent in the BA Economics (Hons) programme. However, the cut-off for B Com (Hons) remains same for this year as well. To get admission to the Economics (Hons), the cut-off is 98.50 per cent while for B Com (Hons), it is 97.75 per cent.

The cut-off is released on the basis of average percentage in best four subjects. The students who have made it to the first cut-off have to reach concerned college with the required documents.

For B Com (Hons) The cut-off for the general category is 97.75 per cent while for the OBC students, it is 95.50 per cent, 92.75 per cent for SC and 87.50 per cent for the ST category. In the PwD category, 86.75 per cent is demanded while for Kashmiri migrants, it is 88.75 per cent.

Similarly, for BA (Hons) Economics, SRCC demands 98.50 per cent from unreserved category, 96.75 per cent from OBC, 94.25 per cent from SC, 92.50 per cent from ST, 94.50 per cent from PwD and 95.50 per cent for Kashmiri migrants

One of the key highlights of 2016 cut-off of the Shri Ram College of Commerce was of the 188 admissions approved for the B Com (Honours) course, 129 students were from Tamil Nadu including 33 from one school only.

