DU admissions 2018: Maximum applicants from Delhi, first cut-off on June 19

DU admissions 2018: Delhi University began registration process on May 15, 2018. The maximum number of applicants out of over 2.70 lakh registrations for admission to Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are from the national capital, according to the varsity’s admission portal. Delhi is followed by Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Rajasthan, the data showed. The least number of applicants are from Karnataka, followed by Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, according to the figures shared by the varsity.

Around 1,38,450 applicants are from Delhi, 76,042 from UP, 45,542 from Haryana, 16,838 from Bihar and 11,625 from Rajasthan for over 56,000 Delhi University seats, the portal showed. Only 364 applicants are from Karnataka, 557 from Chandigarh, 698 from Arunachal Pradesh, 784 from Gujarat and 801 from Tamil Nadu, the data stated.

The registration for these courses ended on June 7. The Delhi university has, for now, announced a total of five cut-off lists with the notification for the first cut-off scheduled to be issued on June 19. The total number of male applicants are 1,44,248, women 1,34,297 and other applicants 29.

According to an official from the university, 2,78,544 aspirants have made payments. Last year, around 2.20 lakh candidates had made payments, the official added.

