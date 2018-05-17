DU admissions 2018 LIVE Updates: Online admission process begins at du.ac.in

DU admissions 2018 LIVE: The online registration process for Delhi University Undergraduate admission has been started today, May 15. All the candidates can apply online through the official website, du.ac.in. The Delhi University is expected to announce the first cut-off list on June 19. The last date for submitting the online application is June 7, There are over 56,000 seats on offer across 63 colleges. “The forms will be available from 6 pm on Tuesday; the information bulletin will also be available then. Students should read the instructions properly before filling the form… once the form is submitted and fees paid, it cannot be edited or deleted,” said Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, OSD, admission.
The Delhi University offers various undergraduate courses in and it’s colleges are ranked among the top institutes in the country. The university will also conduct open days from May 21 to May 29 at North Campus to provide information about the admission process. Below find steps on how to apply and what all documents will be required while filling the application form for UG courses.
On May 15, the University of Delhi started accepting online applications for its undergraduate courses and within 24 hours, the varsity received over 43,000 applicants submitted their forms for various undergraduate courses.
On the day 1 of the Delhi University UG courses registration, over 5,000 applicants registered on the online portal an hour of its opening. Every year, the varsity receives thousands of applications. There was a little technical glitch, in the beginning, however, it was sorted soon.
Foreign nationals may visit, fsr.du.ac.in for details related with their registration/admission process, and check Section 9.9 for details.
In order to assist Persons with Disabilities (PwD) applicants in entering the online registration form, two Helpdesk centres are exclusively established in the University of Delhi, one in North Campus and another in South Campus. The addresses are as below:
Equal Opportunity Cell
Arts Faculty Tutorial Building, North Campus, University of Delhi, Delhi - 110007. Phone: 011-27662602
Joint Dean Students Welfare Office
Arts Faculty, South Campus, University of Delhi, Delhi - 110021 Phone: 011-24116178
- Under ECA there are various categories, which are further sub-categorized.
- Applicant can select the appropriate category/sub-category and shall upload only the highest level of certificate.
- After clicking the “submit” button the applicant can either apply for another ECA category by clicking on “Add another activity” or else proceed to the next section by clicking “Next”.
- There is an additional fee of Rs. 100 each activity to apply under ECA category
-The applicant shall choose the Game/Sport.
-The applicant shall provide the details of at most three merit/participation sports certificate in the relevant Game/Sport. It is mandatory to upload at the most three certificate(s) as per the guidelines mentioned on the screen. The uploaded file(s) must satisfy the size limit.
-An applicant can upload three merit/participation sports certificate. These certificates should be uploaded as separate documents rather than one merged Doument.
-After clicking the “submit” button the applicant can either apply for another game/sport by clicking on “Add another game/sport” or else proceed to the next section by clicking “Next”.
-There is an additional fee of Rs. 100 for each Game/Sport to apply under Sports Quota.
- Passport size photograph of the applicant. The size of the photo should be 2 inch x 2 inch (5 mm x 5 mm).
- Scanned signature of the applicant.
- Class X certificate/mark-Sheet containing Date of birth.
- Self attested Class XII Mark-Sheet, if result is announced. (In case the Mark-Sheet is not issued by the Board then the self-attested copy of the Mark-Sheet downloaded from the respective board’s website should be uploaded).
-Self-attested copy of SC/ST/OBC/PwD/KM/CW valid certificate (in the name of the candidate), if applicable or receipt of request for category certificate issued by competent authority (Admission will not be allowed without original certificate in the name of candidate in any circumstances). -Self-attested copies of Sports/ECA certificates, if applicable.
Fifty percent of the seats are reserved for Sikh students at colleges like, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College of Commerce, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College, and Mata Sundri College for Women. These colleges have been granted minority status by the NCMEI of India and maintained by the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), a statutory body established under an act of the Parliament of India.
Important points to remember
-Save/Print the receipt after payment. You will have to submit this printed receipt along with necessary documents at the time of admission in the course and college of interest.
-Your candidature for admission under minority category will not be considered valid in any case, unless printout shows you have selected Sikh Minority Category at the time of application.
-You may purchase the information brochure of the college at the time of admission.
-Making online application does not mean that you have secured admission in any of the course running in these colleges.
-You will have to contact and check with college for your admission, and follow the college rules and regulations such as cutoff, last date of admission, fees, documents, and your eligibility for the course.
-Students seeking admission under Sikh Minority Category must furnish “Minority Certificate” issued by DSGMC at the time of admission. This certificate is issued by DSGMC’s office and candidates should approach the office with the following documents
1. Two passport size photos of applicants
2. One photo of father/ mother
3. Copy of one photo-identity card (Aadhar Card/ Election ID Card/ Driver License etc)
4. Copy of Xth or XIIth Class certificate.
5. Apply for courses after ensuring that you meet the eligibility criteria for the course you
6. selected. Refer to individual college websites and University website.
Step 1: Choose name of Class XII board from the drop down menu and enter roll number as it appears on the admit card
Step 2: Select the year of passing, the qualifying exam from the drop down menu and the result status
Step 3: In case the result is not announced choose the “Awaited” option from the drop down menu
Step 4: Update the status of result as soon as it is declared, before submitting the registration form.
Step 5: On clicking “submit” button a preview will be generated.
Applicant needs to furnish the Bank Details for the refund of fee in case of cancellation of admission. Keep bank account number and IFSC handy and enter it carefully.
- Visit the official website, fill the personal details mentioned in the applicant's marksheets/certificates. Candidates have to be careful on filling the options like name, email id.
- The applicant shall enter the “Date of Birth” as it appears on the applicant's classX certificate.
- Aadhaar number is mandatory, be careful on filling the section.
- Be specific in filling the address section. If the permanent address is same as the correspondence address, applicant are advised to update the correspondence address.
- After filling the personal detail section carefully, click on submit
- Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Step 1: After logging in, the applicant must read the declaration and accept it before starting the online registration process by clicking “Continue”.
Step 2: The entire registration form is divided into nine tabs (sections/pages) and applicant needs to enter details in each of the sections.
Step 1: To register online, an applicant must visit the following website, admission.du.ac.in
Step 2: The UG Admission Portal of the University of Delhi is mobile/tab friendly. However, the webpage may appear different on different devices. The instructions given below are for the webpage as it appears on a desktop/laptop.
Step 3: As a first time user, applicant shall go to “New Applicant Sign Up” to create the user account by clicking on the “New Registration” link.
Step 5: Under the “Create New Account” page, all fields are mandatory and indicated by a red asterisk (*) adjacent to the name of the field.
Step 6: Applicants who do not have a valid email-id must create an email-id before creating new account.
Step 7: Enter your existing email-id and confirm it by entering it again, which will be your henceforth login-id and also will be used for the admission purposes.
Step 8: The applicant must choose the security question from the drop down menu and write an appropriate answer in the “Security Answer” box. The student must note it down (both the security question and security answer) as it would be required in case the applicant forgets the password, failing which, the applicant would not be able to access the registration account.
Step 9: Applicant shall then create a password (of minimum eight characters) for online registration. Enter the same password in “Confirm Password” text box.
Step 10: Applicant shall also provide a valid mobile phone number (10 digit number without any prefix, i.e. 0 or +91).
Step 11: After entering all the details, enter the “Captcha” in the text box (which is case sensitive).
Step 12: Applicant must ensure that all the details entered in the form are correct. Before submitting the details, applicant must confirm that the details entered are correct (by clicking the checkbox). Finally click the “Register” button to create a new user account.
Step 13: A screen will appear with the user?s registration account details. Applicant should save these details by clicking on the link “Click here to save this information for future reference”, which is a file, “Registration Detail.pdf” that can be saved in the applicant?s local device.
Step 14: A confirmation will be sent on your email account/mobile number after creation of the registration account. However, if you do not receive an email/mobile message, your user account is still functional.
Step 15: To proceed further, the applicant must visit the UG Admission portal home page by clicking on the link, “Continue to homepage” on the left side of the screen.
Step 16: Once registered, the applicant can now log on to the UG admission portal to complete the online registration form. In the “Registered Applicant Sign In” on the right side, applicant shall enter “registered email-id” as username and the “password”, as entered by the applicant during sign up. The applicant must enter the characters in the “Captcha Image” text box and accept the undertaking before proceeding to “login”.
Step 17: In case the applicant has forgotten the password or wishes to reset it, the applicant can do so by clicking “Reset Password” button. The applicant can reset the password in two different ways for which the links are provided in the drop-down menu
Step 1: Enter your valid Email id.
Step 2: Registered email and Phone no will be used for future correspondence.
Step 3: You can proceed beyond mandatory upload page/section only after you have uploaded all the required documents
Step 4: Password of minimum 8 characters including 1 uppercase letter, 1 special character, alphanumeric characters should be chosen.
Applicants must apply only through one application form for admission to the undergraduate programmes ,viz.
I . Undergraduate Merit based programmes II. Undergraduate Entrance based programmes through this admission portal.
During the registration process, fields namely name, email, gender and board roll number can't be changed/modified once entered.
Once a payment is made, the application cannot be edited.
Sports/ECA, Kashmiri Migrant and Ward quota are not available in all Entrance based courses
Certificates to be uploaded at the time of registration
The cut-off will be calculated on the basis of the ‘Best of Four’ formula wherein the average of thehighest marks of any four subjects will be considered. The candidates who will meet the cut-off will be called for document verification and payment of admission fees into the respective college.
2016
BA (Honours) English
The highest cut off was by Ramjas College at 98.75 closely followed by Hindu College and Lady Shri Ram College for Women at 97.5 per cent. Mata Sundri College for Women had the lowest percentage in the first cut-off for the general category at 90 per cent.
BCom (Honours)
Ramjas College had the highest cut off among all subjects and colleges with 99.25 per cent. Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), ranked among the best in the country for commerce, announced its cut off at 98.25.
BA (Hons) Economics
For this course, Ramjas college and Kalindi collegehad the highest first cut off for the general category at 98.5 per cent, closely followed by Hindu college at 97.75 per cent. The lowest in the first list for BA (Honours) Economics was 94 per cent by Shyam Lal College and Kalindi College.
BA Programme
LGBT Khalsa had the highest cut off for this course last year at 97.25 per cent, followed by Shri Ram College for Women had a cut off of 96.75 per cent. Bhagini Nivedita College’s cut off for BA Programme was as low as 68 per cent.
The last date for submitting the forms is June 7, and candidates can apply for both merit-based and entrance-based courses in the same form. There are over 56,000 seats on offer across 63 colleges. The application fees for the general category is Rs 150, while Rs 75 for SC/ST students. The fee will have to be paid online.
This year, the entrance test for admission to Delhi University’s postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses will be held online. The university has been trying to take the test online for a few years now. “It is an Executive Council (EC) resolution… so the entrance test will be online this year. The conducting and implementing part, however, is with the examination department,” a senior official at the university said. The EC is the highest statutory body of the university, which gives approval to new policies and changes to existing policies. The plan was put on hold last year following protests from student organisations, who argued that the online test will pose a disadvantage to students coming from poor and backward regions.
The first cut-off is likely to release on June 19. Following the previous year trends, the cut-off is likely to vary between 95 to 99 per cent.
What was the cut-off in 2017
BA (English)
Last year, most colleges reduced their cut-off by 0.25 to 1 per cent to 95 percent. In 2016, the percentage required for admission in the popular colleges remained between 97 and 98 per cent. However, in 2017, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (SGTB Khalsa) set the first cut-off and second cut-off at 98.75 per cent and 96.75 per cent respectively.
BCom (Honours) and Economics
Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), ranked among the best in the country for commerce programmes, set its cut-off at 97.75 per cent for B.Com (hons) and Economics (hons). However, SGTB Khalsa College had hit the headlines for demanding high percentage in the said course. They announced their first cut-off at 98 per cent for BCom (Hons) and 98.25 per cent for Economics.
Other courses
At Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, which had set a record for the highest cut-off for most subjects in the first list, the highest dip was for Chemistry (Hons), where the cut-off had come down by 2 per cent. For Political Science (Hons), which saw a 99 per cent cut-off in the first list, the figure had come down by 1.75 percentage point to 97.25 per cent.
But it is courses such as Geography, Sociology, Botany and Zoology, where the dip in cut-off varied between 0.5 and 2 percentage points. Incidentally, popular colleges that had placed cut-offs below 95 per cent had been able to fill the seats. Cut-offs for both subjects in the first list was 92 per cent.
Applied Social Sciences & Humanities, Arts, Commerce & Business Studies, Education, Ayurvedic & Unani Medicine, Interdiciplinary & Applied Sciences, Law, Mathematical Sciences, Management Studies, Music & Fine Arts, Social Sciences, Science, Medical Sciences, Technology
Last date of application - June 7, 2018
DU first cut-off list - Fourth week of June 2018
Document verification for first cut-off - Fourth week of June 2018
DU second cut-off list - First week of July 2018
The Delhi University administration is making all efforts to avoid any technical glitches during the online registration process for admission to various courses in its affiliated colleges, beginning today. Last year, technical glitches in the online portal surfaced right from day one of the admission process. The website’s server went down and many aspirants failed to access the portal.
“We have opened all tabs and ensuring zero technical glitches,” Officer on Special Duty (Admission) Ashutosh Bharadwaj said. While the registration for undergraduate programmes will commence tomorrow from 6 pm onwards, postgraduate programmes and postgraduate diploma in cyber security and law registrations will begin on May 18. Registration for Ph.D and M.Phil programmes will begin on May 20. Meanwhile, Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president Rocky Tuseed said the union would set up a centre on North Campus to help aspirants in the registration process.
Admissions to all the courses for this academic session, and registration process for all categories and quotas will be online. The candidates have to submit the online application before the last date of the closing of admission procedure, failing can lead to rejection of their application procedure. Open days will also be conducted by the university from May 21 to May 29 at North Campus to provide information about the admission process.
The online admission process will begin at 6 pm.
