DU admissions 2018 LIVE Updates: Online admission process begins at du.ac.in

DU admission: How to register

Step 1: To register online, an applicant must visit the following website, admission.du.ac.in

Step 2: The UG Admission Portal of the University of Delhi is mobile/tab friendly. However, the webpage may appear different on different devices. The instructions given below are for the webpage as it appears on a desktop/laptop.

Step 3: As a first time user, applicant shall go to “New Applicant Sign Up” to create the user account by clicking on the “New Registration” link.

Step 5: Under the “Create New Account” page, all fields are mandatory and indicated by a red asterisk (*) adjacent to the name of the field.

Step 6: Applicants who do not have a valid email-id must create an email-id before creating new account. The applicant m

Step 7: Enter your existing email-id and confirm it by entering it again, which will be your henceforth login-id and also will be used for the admission purposes.

Step 8: The applicant must choose the security question from the drop down menu and write an appropriate answer in the “Security Answer” box. The student must note it down (both the security question and security answer) as it would be required in case the applicant forgets the password, failing which, the applicant would not be able to access the registration account.

Step 9: Applicant shall then create a password (of minimum eight characters) for online registration. Enter the same password in “Confirm Password” text box.

Step 10: Applicant shall also provide a valid mobile phone number (10 digit number without any prefix, i.e. 0 or +91).

Step 11: After entering all the details, enter the “Captcha” in the text box (which is case sensitive).

Step 12: Applicant must ensure that all the details entered in the form are correct. Before submitting the details, applicant must confirm that the details entered are correct (by clicking the checkbox). Finally click the “Register” button to create a new user account.

Step 13: A screen will appear with the user?s registration account details. Applicant should save these details by clicking on the link “Click here to save this information for future reference”, which is a file, “Registration Detail.pdf” that can be saved in the applicant?s local device.

Step 14: A confirmation will be sent on your email account/mobile number after creation of the registration account. However, if you do not receive an email/mobile message, your user account is still functional.

Step 15: To proceed further, the applicant must visit the UG Admission portal home page by clicking on the link, “Continue to homepage” on the left side of the screen.

Step 16: Once registered, the applicant can now log on to the UG admission portal to complete the online registration form. In the “Registered Applicant Sign In” on the right side, applicant shall enter “registered email-id” as username and the “password”, as entered by the applicant during sign up. The applicant must enter the characters in the “Captcha Image” text box and accept the undertaking before proceeding to “login”.

Step 17: In case the applicant has forgotten the password or wishes to reset it, the applicant can do so by clicking “Reset Password” button. The applicant can reset the password in two different ways for which the links are provided in the drop-down menu