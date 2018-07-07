DU admissions 2018: First admission list on July 12, consideration of revaluation result window to open tomorrow

DU admissions 2018: The order of preference and revaluation result window will be opened tomorrow. The candidates can apply through the admission portal, du.ac.in till July 10, 2018 DU admissions 2018: The order of preference and revaluation result window will be opened tomorrow. The candidates can apply through the admission portal, du.ac.in till July 10, 2018

DU admissions 2018: Delhi University will release the first admission list on July 12 for admission to Undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2018-19. The candidates have to verify their documents at the respective college from July 12 to July 14, 2018. The second admission list will be released on July 18 and the document verification process will be conducted between July 18 to July 20.

The order of preference and revaluation result window will be opened tomorrow. The candidates can apply through the admission portal, du.ac.in till July 10, 2018. The candidates should note that the reevaluation of Class 12 marks would be considered till three days before notification of admission list.

DU admissions 2018: Check schedule

Notification of first admission list: July 12

Documents verification and approval of admission by College/ Centre: July 12 to July 14, 2018

Notification of second admission list: July 18

Documents verification and approval of admission by College/ Centre: July 18 to 20

Notification of third admission list: July 24

Documents verification and approval of admission by College/ Centre: July 24 to 26

Notification of fourth admission list: July 30, 2018

Documents verification and approval of admission by College/ Centre: July 30 to August 1

Notification of fifth admission list: August 6

Documents verification and approval of admission by College/ Centre: August 6 to 8.

After the completion of admission process, the candidates have to log on to the undergraduate admission portal, du.ac.in to make the online admission fee payment.

The admission schedule for Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health, Education and Sports will begin from second admission list onwards.

Check time schedule for the document verification process

Morning college: 9:30 am to 1:30 pm

Evening College: 4 pm to 7 pm.

DU 4th cut-off 2018: Most colleges closed admission process; 3,203 students withdrew their admissions

The fourth cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate (UG) courses (based on merit) for the Academic Year 2018-2019 has been released by the Delhi University (DU) today, on July 5. As many as 26,291 of 56,000 seats were filled in the second list, and many prominent colleges had closed admissions. However, 3,203 students withdrew their admissions.

Other top colleges, however, have closed admissions to various courses. While Shri Ram College of Commerce closed admissions to its UG courses; Hindu is closed for history, political science, sociology and philosophy for the general category. Further, Ramjas closed admissions to its BCom Honours and Programme courses for the unreserved category. Admissions for BA Programme and Honours courses in economics, English, political science and mathematics at JMC are also closed.

