DU admissions 2018: Server down, students facing problem

DU admissions 2018: The online admission portal of the Delhi University, du.ac.in is not working since morning. Several students and parents complained of techincal glitches. Saloni Sharma an aspirant at Ramjas College struggled to get her admission slip. “As I am not from Delhi I couldn’t get it printed at home. Since morning I have been going to the different cyber cafe at Patel Chest but the DU website is down. I will have to come again tomorrow,” said Sharma who had come from Jaipur.

Manipur topper Selina Keisham’s dad said, “We are unable to apply today. The colleges have given three days to apply for the first cut-off, will try again tomorrow.”

The first cut-off for admission into colleges under Delhi University was released yesterday. Lady Shri Ram College demanded the highest cut-off for BA (programme) which is 98.75 per cent. This year, after English, BA programme is the second most applied course.

Shri Ram College of Commerce has the highest cut-off for Economics (Hons) at 98.5%, an increase of 0.5% from last year. English (Hons) has the highest cut-off at 98% at Hindu College.

This year, the cut-off for most of the courses was above 98 per cent. The admission process for the first cut-off will continue till June 21. The second cut-off will be declared on June 25.

