DU admissions 2018: Cut-off released; list of documents required during admission

DU admissions 2018: The University of Delhi has released the first cut-off list for admission of students to first-year undergraduate courses 2018 on June 18. Those who have made it to the list have to visit the desired colleges with the relevant documents. Keep in mind that the admission will be done within three days of the cut-off declaration. Here goes the list:

DU admissions 2018: Documents required

– Class 10 Board exam certificate (from any recognised Board).

– Class 10 Board exam mark sheet (from any recognised Board).

– Class 12 Board or Plus Two/ Inter exam certificate (from any recognised Board). If students haven’t received their certificates, then ensure to carry the provisional certificates given by the school

– Class 12 Board exam mark sheet (from any recognised Board).

– Admission form print out.

– Reserved category certificates (in the name of the candidate) issued by the competent authority.

– Transfer certificate from school or college.

– Migration Certificate from Board or University.

– Passport size self-attested photographs.

– Original copy of the registration form.

– Pass certificate for Class 10 English (for students who did not appear in compulsory English).

Your submitted documents will be verified by the concern officials. If everything is found correct, your documents will be sent for further official purposes. Once all formalities are done, you’ll receive admission slip signed by the college principal.

