DU admissions 2018: Cut-off likely to go high

DU admissions 2018: As the Delhi University will release the first cut-off today, there are apprehensions whether the demands of colleges will remain high just like in the previous years. Some DU officials have told The Indian Express that high Class 12 exams scores in CBSE, as well as in state boards, have meant that cut-offs will soar every year. St Stephen’s College, which released its first list last week, saw its cut-offs increase — indicating that this could be the trend for other colleges as well.

However, last week, the Delhi University officials told the colleges to keep the cut-offs realistic. “On analysing data of the past few years, we saw that hardly 20% of all seats are filled in the first three cut-off lists. Through the interface, colleges can check cut-offs and determine their own list. This is only advisory in nature,” said M K Pandit, chairman of the admission advisory committee.

Moreover, in these years, the competition has only gone up with the students from the state boards of Tamil Nadu and Kerala registering for admission in DU. This trend, SRCC in particular, and DU in general, began in 2010 when the required cut-off first touched 100 per cent. Last year, SRCC first list demanded 97.75 per cent for B Com (hons) and Economics (hons). The cut-off for English (Hons) and Economics (Hons) at some colleges were the highest — at 98.5 per cent for Commerce students.

