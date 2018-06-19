DU admissions 2018: What are the options other than Delhi University?

DU admissions 2018: The first cut-off the Delhi University has been released on June 18. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) DU admissions 2018: The first cut-off the Delhi University has been released on June 18. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

DU admissions 2018: The first cut-off the Delhi University has been released on June 18 and like the previous years, this year too, popular colleges have set up high cut-off for most courses. Due to this, many students, including Manipur Class 12 topper Selina Keisham, did not get a chance at St Stephen’s College.

Delhi has several other premier institutes that are also considered among the best universities in the country. Like the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIP) and the BR Ambedkar University. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also offers several undergraduate courses.

Experts also rate the new universities such as GGSIP and BR Ambedkar University as good options as their approach is market-oriented. Ambedkar University also offers specialised courses in the arts and social sciences such as English, psychology, economics and history.

Private colleges

The students who are aiming for Delhi University should keep in mind that rather than waiting for the last cut-off, they should explore options in the private universities and state government colleges. Apart from Delhi, there are renowned universities in India like Jadavpur University, University of Mumbai, Anna University, Chennai. Some of the private universities also offer integrated programmes for five years.

“Some of the colleges like Ashoka hold their own admissions test but also those like Bennett University who do not. It must be mentioned that some colleges rely on the results of national entrance examinations (or other standardised tests). So there are other options for students who have scored low in their exams and might not get admission in the renowned government universities this year,” said career counsellor Mrinalini Batra.

Colleges abroad

The students can also apply abroad for courses of their choice. To apply for the colleges abroad, one should have a good command of English as they have to crack TOEFL, GATE examination. But most of the colleges in the UK, US, Canada are already done with their admission process in March to Apri. However, there are many colleges who are still accepting applications. The admissions process for the US begins in earnest a good 12 months ago so it would be rare to find a great program that is still accepting applications. Also, keep in mind that you need to apply for a visa even after admission. One, it is a process which requires you to have some time in hand and secondly, most countries are becoming increasingly strict in processing student visas. The most recent here is the UK which has removed India from the group of countries which are in the ‘low risk’ category.

“For example, I see an increasing number of applicants who apply abroad just to have a viable option as a backup. In recent years, many have actually leveraged on the backup option as it promised a better college education than what they would have managed in India given the high cut-offs. Our advice to parents with kids in class 10 and above has always been to have their children take the SAT at the earliest; this allows students to keep backup options abroad should they change their mind later in the process. Even if they choose to study in India, there are colleges such where the SAT results preclude the need to take their admissions test,” said Mrinalini.

Distance or correspondence courses

Apart from regular courses, there are lots of distance courses or correspondence courses available in Delhi. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi AIMA, Annamalai University offered graduation, post graduation degrees at various courses. The Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL), there is no cut-off and the admission is based on minimum marks requirements. That means, for courses like B Com (Hons) at SOL, a candidate needs a minimum of 60 per cent marks in their Class 12 board exams.

List of Universities/ Institutions offering Correspondence/ Distance courses

AIMA Delhi

Delhi University School of Open Learning, DU

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU Delhi)

Institute of Rail Transport, New Delhi

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi

Institute of Manangement and Development, New Delhi.

In Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Board, the admission is based on the cut-offs. The first cut-off list will be released on July 1.

