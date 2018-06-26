DU admissions 2018: Busy day in varsity as second cut-off is released

Students fill admission forms at Ramjas College. (Express photo/Amit Mehra) Students fill admission forms at Ramjas College. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

The first day of admissions under the second cut-off list at Delhi University (DU) saw a significant rush. According to officials, DU saw roughly 2,000 admissions on Monday — double the number of admissions that had taken place on the first day after the first cut-off.

As of now, DU has approved around 5,000 admissions in total. Students who had taken admission after the first cut-off to secure a seat could be seen changing their course or college after a dip under the second cut-off.

“It has always been the trend that admissions significantly pick up after the second cut-off. We had 111 admissions across courses today; we expect it to pick up even more tomorrow,” said Hansraj College principal Rama Sharma.

Dyal Singh College principal I S Bakshi said the college had seen 329 admissions during the first list and more than half of that on Monday. However, Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna said that Monday saw more students withdrawing, and that the second day would be more hectic. “Several students withdrew admission today. Tomorrow is the day we expect more rush. Today only about 130 admissions took place in our college,” he said.

Dhruv Barak from Rohtak, who had taken Philosophy (Hons) at Ramjas, was among those who withdrew. “I took admission in Ramjas in the first cut-off and now I’m switching to Hindu for Philosophy (Hons). The admission process at Ramjas during the first cut-off was very chaotic but at Hindu it is much more organised,” he said.

Tsering Angma from Ladakh had come to take admission in BA Programme at Kamala Nehru College, but hoped for a better college in the next list. “I have taken admission in KNC but I’m hoping to get into Miranda House or Shri Venkateswara College in the next cut-off,” she said.

Some students who didn’t make the cut tried to keep hopes alive. Misha, who had come to take admission at KNC, said, “I’m seeking admission in BA Programme. But I missed the cutoff by 0.25%. I’m hopeful that I will meet it in the next round since I’ve noticed the trend of admissions,” she said.

Meanwhile, several aspirants faced problems on the first day of admission under the second list. Students, who met the cut-off percentages under the first list but were unable to reach the respective colleges or were awaiting the second-off list to qualify, were left scrounging for other options.

“My first preference was Gargi College. Even though I met the cut-off in the first list, I couldn’t take admission because I was unable to travel to Delhi that day. Now Gargi has closed its admissions for the course I wanted, so I have to take admission in KNC,” said Joyanna from Assam, who wants to pursue English (Hons).

“Candidates who fail to approach the college in time lose their right to admission even if they meet the first cut-off percentage. They are granted admission on the third day of the second cut-off, only if any seats are left vacant,” said Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, deputy dean of students’ welfare.

