DU admissions 2018: BA, BCom (Hons) most in demand, second list out on June 24

For admissions to DU’s undergraduate programmes, BA Programme and BCom (Hons) have emerged as the most popular subjects, with most admissions taking place in these courses based on the first list. While the former saw 1,889 admissions across colleges, BCom (Hons) has seen 1,602. Hindu College and Ramjas College have seen the most admissions, with 946 and 810 admissions taking place across all courses, respectively.

At Hindu College, maximum admissions have taken place in Political Science (Hons) and BA Programme, said college principal Anju Srivastava. “In Political Science, we’ve had 86 admissions in the General category, and 140 across categories. In BA Programme, it is 55 for the General category, and 139 overall. Most courses will remain closed in the second list. Subjects like BCom, economics, English and Hindi will remain open,” she said.

Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna said maximum admissions had taken place in BA Programme, followed by BSc (Hons) Physical Sciences: “We have exceeded the number of seats, so admissions will be closed for these courses and BCom.”

At Shaheed Bhagat Singh College and Hansraj College, BCom (Hons) has emerged as the most popular course. “There are 385 seats in B Com (Hons), of which 50% are reserved for the General category. Most are already filled. We have reduced the percentage by half a percent in the next list,” said principal P K Khurana. Hansraj College principal Rama Sharma said, “We will reduce one mark in BCom and Economics (Hons) in the next list.”

