DU admission starts early this year: April 15

Delhi University is likely to begin its admission process early this year, with registration starting on April 15 and finishing on May 7.

The university’s Admission Committee in its meeting on Friday also decided to reduce the “deduction of marks from five percent to two percent for change of stream”. As of now, if a student from a science stream, for example, wants to get enrolled in an arts course, their marks are reduced by five percent as penalty.

“As per the tentative schedule for admission for 2019-2020, registration for all undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses will begin on April 15 and end on May 7. The portal will reopen on May 20 for two weeks for updating marks and courses. Extracurricular activity and sports trials will start from May 20,” said Dean of Students’ Welfare Rajeev Gupta, who is also the head of the committee.

“We felt we should complete our admission process before the new semester starts; that’s why the decision was taken to start early,” he told The Indian Express.

Asked whether the Lok Sabha elections would in any way interfere with the admissions, he said, “Why would it interfere? Our schedule is providing 10-15 days time, and the elections for any place would only take place on one day. Anyway, all the process is to be done online,” said Gupta.

He also said the ECA and sports admissions will be “delinked from admission cut-off lists”. Gupta told The Indian Express, “These seats are supernumerary in nature. Their admissions have no relation with the cut-off list so why should we unnecessarily wait for the cut-off lists for these admissions? They are dependent on trials so we will start those early, along with the registration process.”

He also said DU is “trying to contact CBSE to use their database for getting students’ marksheets and certificates” and that colleges will be “required to include representatives from various categories such as SC, ST, OBC, EWS, Northeast in their grievance committees”.