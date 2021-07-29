DU admissions: Over 32,000 applications for postgraduate courses

The Delhi University (DU) admission portal has recorded over 32,000 online applications for its postgraduate programs with around 4,462 of them registered for M.Phil and PhD programs. The online applications started on July 26 and will go on till August 21, 2021.

Read | Kerala HC allows KTU to continue with semester exams

Students want to know whether their eligibility for admissions will be merit-based or entrance-based this year. Some courses have both options which means 50 percent seats are merit-based and the remaining are entrance-based. If you are a graduate from DU in an Honours course, you are eligible for those merit-based seats. If you are not from DU, you are eligible for entrance-based seats. Even if you are a graduate from DU and have completed your graduation from a non-Honours course, you are not eligible for merit-based process,” a DU official said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold DU entrance exams from September 26 till October 1, 2021. While filling application, students have to choose test centre carefully since they can be allotted Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, or Gurgaon incase they choose Delhi NCR. The students have to fill in details of their COVID-19 vaccination status details.’

Also Read | DU Admissions 2021 from August 2: All you need to know

Recently, the Madras High Court ruled that anyone with a post Graduate degree from the Open University System without a basic under graduate degree cannot be considered either for appointment or promotion. The hearing was on an issue related to the educational qualification for the purpose of promotion as Sub Registrar Grade I from Sub Registrar Grade-II.