DU admission: Indian language courses offer some respite

For those who scored below 85% in Class XII and want to seek admission at Delhi University, there is some hope — Indian language courses such as Hindi, Sanskrit and Urdu are options students can explore.

This year, the cut-off for Hindi (Hons) has reduced in as many as 14 colleges, making it an option for those who have not been able to hit the 90% mark. At Gargi College, the cut-off for the course is 83%, down from 85% last year. Similarly, at Ramjas College, one can get admission in Hindi (Hons) at 82%. Last year, the college’s cut-off for the course was 85%.

Even though popular colleges such as Indraprastha College for Women and Sri Venkateswara College have not seen a dip in percentage for the course, the cut-off remains relatively low at 84%.

Sanskrit (Hons) cut-offs are lower. But to take admission in the course, one requires to have studied the language in Class XII. In highly sought-after colleges such as LSR, Hindu and KMC, the cut-off for the course is 66%, 77% and 70% respectively. For those interested in Urdu (Hons), colleges like KMC, Dyal Singh and Zakir Hussain have set the cut-off at 70%, 80% and 71% respectively.

Regional languages such as Punjabi and Bengali are also options students can consider. Punjabi (Hons) is available at SGTB Khalsa where the percentage has dropped to 75% from 94.5% last year. Bengali (Hons) is available at Miranda House where the cut-off is 65%.

