DU admission extension benefits some, others lose their seats

Only a trickle of students from the Andhra Pradesh education board took admission in Delhi University Tuesday, after confusion over the admission procedure drew their state government into action and resulted in an extension of the admission process under the first cut-off list by a day.

The Indian Express had Monday reported how the formula for conversion used by Delhi University for grade points given by the AP and Telangana state board meant that no student from the board could have scored over 95.

After the state government’s intervention, late Monday night, DU admission committee chairman Rajeev Gupta wrote to the colleges, asking them to finalise admissions only against their statements of marks which were released by the state government after the confusion erupted. It also extended the time to complete admissions till Tuesday evening. However, no information was put up by the university via a notification on its online admission portal.

On Tuesday, even officials in colleges seemed to be unaware of these directions from the admissions committee. At popular off-campus colleges like Gargi and Kamala Nehru, no students arrived for admission. An administrative officer told The Indian Express that they had received no circular regarding the matter.

After the release of marks by the state board, many students lost their chance at admission as their actual marks as compared to those derived using GPA were lower than the cut-off.

An admission official at Shri Ram College of Commerce said only one student from the board was admitted after admissions were taken on the basis of marks, while the admissions of around nine students were cancelled. These students had been admitted on the first day, when their GPA was converted to 100% as per the state government’s formula.

Sethu, one of the aspirants, said, “We had secured admission and even paid fees but we no longer meet the cut-off. Not only have we been asked to withdraw admission, we also have to pay the cancellation fee of Rs 1,000.”

His brother, Srinivas, a third-year student at the college, said they hold the state board responsible for the situation. “All this could have been avoided had the state board not been experimental with grading. They should have considered the possible repercussions of their decision,” he said.

On the other hand, there are also students like Yam Poojitha, who was admitted to Lady Shri Ram College’s BA Programme.

Given that the conditions of the university for grade conversion meant that no student from the board could get more than 95%, she had not qualified for the course. But after the marks were released, she found that her best four percentage increased to 97%.

“Only around six of us took admission in the college today. A number of girls whose percentages were not enough for the cut-offs have gone back home to Andhra Pradesh,” she said.

(Inputs from Megha Biswas, Sarah Khan and Prapti Bhatia, interns with The Indian Express)