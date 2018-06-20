DU admission Day 1: Another year of technical glitches, say students

Some minor problems were also faced by students from outside Delhi — for instance, the state board of Tamil Nadu hasn’t released marksheets so far. (Express photo) Some minor problems were also faced by students from outside Delhi — for instance, the state board of Tamil Nadu hasn’t released marksheets so far. (Express photo)

Continuing with the trend of previous years, the first day of admissions at Delhi University was marked by technical glitches, with the portal crashing and making it difficult for students to print admission forms. Several aspirants said they weren’t able to take admission on the first day, while others had to wait for hours in the punishing heat.



Saloni Sharma, an aspirant for Daulat Ram College, said she couldn’t get her admission slip printed. “Since I’m not from Delhi, I couldn’t get it printed at home. Since morning, I have been going to different cyber cafes near Patel Chest Institute, but the DU website is down. I will have to come again tomorrow,” said Sharma, who has come from Jaipur.

Nandini Pillai from Indore, who had come to take admission at Gargi College, was unable to download her admission form as well. “I reached the college at 9.45 am, but I couldn’t get my form as the server crashed. If I had known this would happen, I would have printed out the form earlier. I’ll come again tomorrow,” she said.

At Sri Venkateswara College, Ajit Kumar from Kishanganj said he couldn’t get admission to Biochemistry (Hons) on the first day because of the server crash. He, too, said he wasn’t able to print his admission form.

Problems were also faced by students regarding OBC certificates. One, issued in March 2018, was turned away at a renowned college. This was because the university has said colleges can accept OBC non-creamy layer certificates issued only after April 2018. A senior official at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) said, “We had written to the university on this issue a long time ago. But there was no response.” Only around noon did DU send a letter to colleges clarifying that certificates issued before April 2018 can be accepted, with the condition that the new ones have to be submitted within 10 days.

Similarly, colleges had also written to the university seeking clarification on the issue of boards from Tamil Nadu and some Northeastern states not issuing original marksheets.

Around noon, DU said that for such students, provisional admission could be granted, but the required papers have to be submitted within 10 days.

Sanjeev Singh, head of the Institute of Informatics & Communication, South Campus, said there was a rush in the morning due to which the site had become slow. “Though there were just about 8,000 students who had scored more than 93%, more than 50,000 tried to generate forms. Hence, the rush. But it was for a short while,” said Singh.

