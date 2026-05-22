In a first, DU to use GATE scores for MTech admissions

The admission process, as specified in the notification, further mentions that while students who have qualified for CUET-PG can apply, first preference will be given to candidates with a valid GATE score (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ representative)

The Delhi University has decided to accept GATE scores for admission to its MTech programme in Microwave and Communication Engineering, marking the first time the score will be used to secure a seat in a postgraduate degree in the varsity.

According to the university notification, the move was introduced after DU received an AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) approval for the course.

Haneet Gandhi, dean of admissions, DU, said, “We have used GATE score for PhD admission before, but this is the first time it is being used for a PG course. We will use the GATE score first, but if the seats do not get filled, then we will also use CUET-PG scores for the next round.”