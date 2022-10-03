DU Admission 2022: Step-by-step guide to filling college and programme preferences on Delhi University’s CSAS portal

– Nini Benny

The second phase of the application process for Delhi University is crucial since it requires candidates to mark their preference of programme and affiliated colleges. Choices marked in this phase on the CSAS portal will become the basis of seat allocation in the third phase.

Upon logging into the portal, candidates first had to fill out the preliminary section of the form, which asks for personal details, board marks, and academic certificates.

After this comes the second section of the application form, in which applicants have to indicate their preference of programmes and the colleges where they wish to study. This part of the form (phase 2) has been divided into four sections — Subject Mapping, Program Eligibility, Preferences Selection, and Preview Preferences.

You can find a breakdown of the important aspects of the application process of Phase 2 here:

A. The ‘Subject Mapping’ section shows a list of test papers you appeared for in the Central University Entrance Test (CUET). Next to each CUET test paper, a dropdown menu allows you to choose the same subject you appeared for in Class 12 Board exams along with the marks scored. It is important to map the CUET papers in which you have appeared with your Class 12 subjects. However, you can choose the NA option in cases like the General Aptitude Test or any other test paper that cannot be mapped with the Class 12 subjects/marks. The mapped subjects will be used to determine the candidates’ eligibility. In case of an error, you can use the ‘Update Mapping’ option to make necessary changes.

B. The next step will take you to the programme-specific eligibility section. Your CUET normalised scores will appear on the screen. A list of programmes will be displayed below the scorecard, and you can check your eligibility for each. If you are ineligible for a particular programme, the reason for your ineligibility will be displayed. You can simultaneously cross-check the eligibility criteria mentioned for each programme alongside the column. You will also find the list of papers and the total score being considered for determining the program-specific score displayed on the screen.

C. You can proceed to the preference section after completing the programme-specific eligibility section. Here, the preferences that you are eligible for will be automatically displayed. Since a candidate may be eligible for several programmes at several colleges, the candidate may have hundreds of options to choose from. In this case, the candidate can utilise the provision of an ‘Advanced Filter’ to simplify the process. The ‘Advanced Filter’ allows you to search for one programme at a time along with the list of colleges that offer the same. You can also filter out information based on colleges. Once you enter the college name, a list of programmes offered by the institution will be displayed on your screen. It is advisable for students to make a list of their programme preferences beforehand.

The selected programme and college combinations will appear in the ‘Available Preferences’ section. You can then arrange your preferences in the ‘Select Preferences’ section using three navigation icons — ‘Add to Top’, ‘Add to Bottom’ and ‘Add to Preference Number’. These icons help you navigate within your selected preferences. Remember, the order of your choices will determine your seat allocation.

D. Once the list of preferences has been finalised, candidates are requested to save the changes before final submission. You may change your preferences as many times as you want before the deadline (October 10). After the deadline, no changes will be entertained. The preferences stated will be the basis of your seat allotment. If a candidate does not save changes till the last day of submission, their selected preference list will be locked automatically.