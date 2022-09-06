DU Admission 2022: New academic session for first-year students to begin around October 20

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University’s new academic session for first-year undergraduate students is likely to begin around October 20, a senior official told The Indian Express. DU is planning to open its admission portal by Friday (September 9) this week. “We’re expecting CUET-UG results between September 10 and September 15. We want to launch our portal just a few days before that. It’s likely that we will do it this Friday,” the official added.

“We need time to finish admissions this time since there are several subject combinations. We’re looking at starting the new session by October 20,” the official said.

This is the first time that the admissions at the university, which used to witness skyrocketing cutoffs for UG admissions every year, will be conducted through an entrance test. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had in March announced that it will be mandatory for all central universities to admit students through CUET.

This academic year, the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal will form a critical part of the admissions at DU-affiliated colleges. The process will take place over three phases. Students will have to register through the CSAS-2022 application form available on the common portal once the portal is launched and make a one-time (non-refundable) payment at this stage of application.

Also Read | Delhi University to soon offer paid internships to UG, PG students

The second phase will start once the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results are declared. If the candidate is eligible for their desired programme, they will be able to select the programme and college combinations they prefer. The university has advised candidates to choose multiple programme and college combinations, with the order of preferences in mind. Once submitted, no changes can be made to the preferences.

The third phase is allotment of seats, which will take place in multiple rounds. Once the merit list is declared, the candidate will have to check the seat and college allotted on the common admission portal.