DU admission 2019: Revised eligibility criteria released, check here

DU admission 2019: The Delhi University has released the revised eligibility criteria for admissions to undergraduate courses in colleges under the varsity.

As per the notification, the candidates need to possess at least 45 per cent marks to apply for Bachelor of Arts, 40 per cent marks in aggregate to apply for Bachelor of Commerce, and 50 per cent marks to apply for various under graduate science programmes.

The students can check the revised eligibility criteria through the official website du.ac.in.

DU admissions 2019: Check revised eligibility criteria

BA. (Hons.) English- An aggregate of 45% marks in the qualifying examination. The merit shall be determined on the basis of one language and three best academic/elective subjects. The applicant must have studied and passed English in the qualifying exam and should include English for calculation of ‘Best Four’ percentage

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi- An aggregate of 45% marks in the qualifying examination. Applicants securing 40% marks in the aggregate and 50% marks in the subject concerned are also eligible for admission to the relevant Honours Course. The merit shall be determined on the basis of one language and three best academic/elective subjects. The applicant must have studied and passed Hindi in the qualifying exam and should include Hindi for calculation of ‘Best Four’ percentage. Applicants who have passed the intermediate Examination of an Indian University/Board with at least 40% marks in the aggregate and also “Prabhakar in Hindi” shall be eligible for admission

The varsity has also extended the admission process till June 22 in compliance with the Delhi High Court’s directives.

The first cut-off is expected to be released on June 20, 2019.