DU admission 2019: Foreign nationals can apply from tomorrow

DU admission 2019: The online registration for foreign applicants seeking admission in Delhi University’s Undergraduate/ Postgraduate courses will commence on Friday, February 22. The foreign nationals can apply to University’s Undergraduate, Postgraduate, M.Phil, Ph.D, Certificate, Diploma, Advanced Diploma courses through the official website, fsr.du.ac.in.

Advertising

“The University offers more than 500 programmes at various levels. Foreign students’ applicants are not required to take entrance test for admission to these programmes,” mentioned the official notification.

Last year, over 3,000 foreign students had applied for various programmes at Delhi University (DU).

The varsity received 317 and 316 applications from Nepal and Tibet respectively, and 111 applications from Afghanistan. Other countries with significant number of applications include United States (48), Bangladesh (45), Ethiopia (28), United Kingdom (16) and Sri Lanka (11).

Seven applications each have been received from Myanmar and Mauritius, and nine from China.

Similarly, 51 students had enrolled from Afghanistan, 26 from the US, 15 from Mauritius, 13 from Bangladesh, 11 from United Kingdom and 10 from Vietnam. Of these, 296 were men and 129 were women.

Advertising

For them, the most popular courses last year were BCom (Hons), BCom and BA English (Hons) — in which 69, 61 and 36 students took admission respectively. In terms of colleges, Ramjas College, Hansraj College, Hindu College, SRCC, Kirori Mal College, Indraprastha College for Women, Miranda House and Daulat Ram College emerged as the most popular.