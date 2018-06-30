DU Admission 2018: Third list out, top colleges reopen admissions to popular courses

Students fill admission forms at Ramjas College. (Express photo/Amit Mehra) Students fill admission forms at Ramjas College. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

Written by PRERNA DHINGRA & ANSHUMAN SINGH

Following a spate of admission withdrawals, top colleges that had closed admissions to popular courses in the second list have had to open them again in the third list released Friday. While Hindu College is open for English (Hons) at 96.25%, a drop of 0.50% from the second list, those with 97% can take admission in BA (Hons) Economics at Ramjas College.

Miranda House also released a third list, with economics and English seeing a drop of 0.25%. Kirori Mal College is open for admission to English (Hons) at 95% — a 1% dip from the previous list.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women maintained its cut-off for English (Hons) 97.25%, the same as the previous list. It also reopened admissions to economics at 97.50%. Gargi College also reopened admissions to its Honours courses in political science, chemistry and zoology in the third list for general and OBC categories.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, too, reopened admissions to BCom Programme, BSc (Hons) Mathematics and BA (Hons) History for general category students. Jesus and Mary College (JMC) is open for BCom (Hons) at 96.25% — a marginal dip of 0.25% from the second list.

Admissions under the list will take place between June 30 and July 7. As many as 26,291 of 56,000 seats were filled in the second list, and many prominent colleges had closed admissions. However, 3,203 students withdrew their admissions.

Other top colleges, however, have closed admissions to various courses. While Shri Ram College of Commerce closed admissions to its UG courses; Hindu is closed for history, political science, sociology and philosophy for the general category. Further, Ramjas closed admissions to its BCom Honours and Programme courses for the unreserved category.

Admissions for BA Programme and Honours courses in economics, English, political science and mathematics at JMC are also closed.

(The writers are interns with The Indian Express)

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App