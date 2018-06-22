DU admission 2018: Some colleges hike fee citing maintenance, hostel costs

At Dyal Singh College, the fee was increased last year as well. (File) At Dyal Singh College, the fee was increased last year as well. (File)

Some DU colleges have increased their fee this year, citing a hike in hostel and maintenance fee. Deen Dyal Upadhyaya College has increased its fees by almost Rs 4,000. The fee for humanities courses has increased from Rs 11,460 to Rs 15,610. The Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), which is an entrance-based course, is the most expensive course in the college at Rs 18,610.

“There is a marginal increase of Rs 4,000, as the annual maintenance fee of the new campus comes up to Rs 3-Rs 4 crore. But for the fee we are taking, we are also giving free scholarship of Rs 10,000 to needy students,” said SK Garg, DDU principal. At Indraprastha College, the hostel fee has been hiked as 92 rooms have been made fully air-conditioned, said principal Babli Moitra Saraf. At Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, fee has been hiked by around Rs 4,000. The fees for BA (Hons) Applied Psychology is Rs 9,885, as compared to Rs 4,490 last year. The principal could not be reached for comment.

At Dyal Singh College, the fee was increased last year as well. The staff council has asked for a roll-back, alleging that it was done without the governing body’s nod. Teachers claimed that the hike in fee was more than 50% in most courses.

Principal IS Bakshi said the matter is on the governing body’s agenda: “The rule is, once the fee hike was decided by the chairman, it has to be approved by the governing body. I have placed it on the agenda. If re-thinking needs to be done, we will decide then.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App