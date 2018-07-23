DU admission 2018: NCWEB announces fifth cut-off list

DU admission 2018: The candidates can check the cut-off through the official website, du.ac.in DU admission 2018: The candidates can check the cut-off through the official website, du.ac.in

DU admission 2018: The Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) Monday announced its fifth cut-off list. Most of the colleges under NCWEB – Hansraj, Miranda House, Vivekananda College have closed admission process for the BA, B.Com programme. For details, the candidates are advised to contact the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

The lowest cut-off was issued by Bhagini Nivedita College for BA, B.Com programmes in General category. The cut-off for the BA programme in general category is 54 per cent, while B.Com is 52 per cent. The cut-off for the OBC, SC, ST category is 40, 48, 33 respectively for the BA programme, while it is OBC- 45, SC-45, and ST-33 for the B.Com programme.

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degree from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enroll themselves as students of the board.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd