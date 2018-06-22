DU admission 2018: Most colleges to release second cut-off list, with marginal dip

The college has over-admitted students for Sanskrit (Hons), which has 23 seats. (File) The college has over-admitted students for Sanskrit (Hons), which has 23 seats. (File)

As admission under the first cut-off list at Delhi University came to a close on Thursday, most colleges, including Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), are expected to come out with a second cut-off list. The dip in percentage, however, is expected to be marginal — between 0.5 to 1%.

Unlike last year, admissions are still open for Economics (Hons) and BCom (Hons) at SRCC. The first course is closed for the Scheduled Castes (SC) category, while 80% of general category seats have been filled for both courses.

“For the unreserved category, around 20% of the seats are left, which will be filled in the second list,” said Simrit Kaur, principal of SRCC college.

According to sources in the college, the cut-off for BCom (Hons) in the second list is expected to be around 97.375% — a marginal drop from 97.75% in the first list. Similarly, with Economics (Hons), the drop will not be more than 0.25%. Meanwhile, Hindu College has admitted more students this year than their total seats. The college has seen 990 admissions as against a total of 752 seats.

Officials at the college said admissions will be closed in the second list for Political Science (Hons), History (Hons) and Statistics (Hons). The college has over-admitted students for Sanskrit (Hons), which has 23 seats. “The drop in cut-off will be marginal for most courses. But for Philosophy (Hons), the cut-off will reasonably be on the lower side. As this subject is not offered in most colleges, many don’t know about the deduction,” said Anju Srivastava, principal of Hindu College.

At Indraprastha College for Women, admission to Mathematics (Hons) will be closed in the second list. “For other courses, the drop in cut-off in the second list will be around 0.5 to 1%. Our admission usually starts picking up in the second and third list,” said principal Babli Moitra Saraf. At Kirori Mal College, Urdu and Sanskrit (Hons) will be closed for admission.

Minor glitches were reported on Thursday as well, with colleges extending the time for admission till 3.30 pm.

Ramjas College witnessed a massive rush, with students and parents having to wait for long hours. At Aurobindo College, students from Lucknow and Haryana were turned away as DigiLockers — a service provided by the Central government to store official documents such as marksheets — were not accepted. Officials said the university wrote to the college, asking them to accept the online format. The second cut-off list will be released on June 24.

