DU admission 2017: Most popular science and commerce courses

DU admission 2017: The University of Delhi (DU) released the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses at its colleges last week and about 30,72,674 applications were received for all courses combined. Among commerce courses, BCom received the most applications with 1,08,525 applicants and BSc (Honours) Mathematics had the highest number of applicants (74,856) in the science stream.

BCom (Honours) closely follows BCom among the science and commerce streams with 77,134 applicants. While St Stephens, Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Lady Sri Ram (LSR) College for Women and Ramjas College were among the first to release their lists SGBT Khalsa has swept the cut offs this year with the highest cut offs for arts, commerce and science. Read | DU admission 2017: Most popular courses in Arts stream, click here

Most popular science and commerce courses of Delhi University in 2017 admissions:

1. BCom- 1,08,525 applicants

2. BCom (Honours)- 77,134 applicants

3. BSc (Honours) Mathematics- 74,856 applicants

4. BSc (Honours) Chemistry- 73,638 applicants

5. BSc (Honours) Physics- 72,183 applicants

6. BSc (Honours) Computer Science- 61,974 applicants

7. BSc Physical Sciences- 47,190

8. BSc (Honours) Electronics- 46,775

9. BSc Mathematical Sciences- 44,781

10. BSc (Honours) Zoology- 44,051

Some vocational courses were also quite popular, more so than some science stream courses. BVoc Web Designing had 52,831 applicants while BVoc Banking Operations and BVoc Software Development had 52,052 and 51,096 applicants respectively. BA Programme took the lead as the most popular courses in arts and among all streams with 1,40,619 applications followed by BA (Honours) English with 1,28,842 applicants.

