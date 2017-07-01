DU admission 2017: First NCWEB BA, BCom cut off released; Miranda House, Hansraj at 90 per cent

DU admission 2017: The cut off at Miranda House and Hansraj College for BA programme was 88 per cent for the general category, 85 per cent for OBC, 84 for SC and 70 for ST. DU admission 2017: The cut off at Miranda House and Hansraj College for BA programme was 88 per cent for the general category, 85 per cent for OBC, 84 for SC and 70 for ST.

DU admission 2017: The University of Delhi on Friday released the first cut off list under the Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) and the highest cut off for BA Programme and BCom was at 88 and 90 per cent respectively for the general category.

The cut off at Miranda House and Hansraj College for BA programme was 88 per cent for the general category, 85 per cent for OBC, 84 for SC and 70 for ST. For BCom the cut off stood at 90 for the general category, 88 for OBC, 86 for SC and 70 for ST. Read | DU admission 2017: Cut-off released; list of documents required for admissions, click here

A majority of DU colleges under under this Board, including Vivekananda College, had their cut off starting at 86 per cent for the BCom course and 78 per cent for BA programme for the general category. These have also dipped as low as 60 and 58 per cent for the reserved categories.

The admission process for the second cut off begins today and will carry on till July 4, 2017. Candidates who wish to secure their seat will need to head to their chosen college for document verification and pay the fee. Students can also cancel their admission later if they wish to shift colleges in the next cut off.

