Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
DU 9th cut-off 2018 released, seats available in popular colleges

DU 9th cut-off 2018: Miranda College demands 96.25 per cent for BA (Hons) English while Ramjas College also has opened admissions to its BA(Hons) Political Science and Economics.

DU 9th cut-off 2018 is released at du.ac.in
DU 9th cut-off 2018: The Delhi University today announced its ninth cut-off list for admission to Undergraduate (UG) courses and the admission process will begin from August 21. Some prominent colleges in the north and south campus have announced the availability of seats under some courses for general as well as reserved category students. Miranda College demands 96.25 per cent for BA (Hons) English while Ramjas College also has opened admissions to its BA(Hons) Political Science and Economics. Kirori Mal College has seats available under BA (Hons) in English, Hindi and Political Science, and BSc (Hons) in Botany and Physics.

Students can apply for BSc Life Science, BA (Hons) Hindi, BCom and BCom (Hons) courses in Daulat Ram College. Hansraj College has seats for BSc Life Science while Hindu College has seats for BSc (Hons) Physics and Chemistry courses. IP College demands 93.25 per cent for BSc (Hons) Computer Science 94.25 per cent for BSc (Hons) Mathematics.

There are seats available in the off-campus colleges like Acharya Narendra Dev College, Deshbandhu College, Atma Ram Sanatam Dharma College, Gargi College also have seats available for humanities and science courses.

