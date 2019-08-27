DU 8th cut-off released: Checkout colleges and courses still available for 80% and above scorers

DU 8th cut-off: The University of Delhi (DU) released the 8th cut-off for admission to undergraduate courses at its official website, du.ac.in. Candidates who meet the minimum marks will have to report to their respective colleges on August 27 and 28 with original documents. The cut-off has finally declined and seats are available for those who have scored 80 per cent in their boards.

While there are limited seats available – most of the seats are for reserved category candidates. Talking to indianexpress.com earlier the admission committee head, Rajeev Gupta said, “only limited seats are left across colleges, most of which are under ST category. Seats under the newly introduced EWS category and unreserved category have been filled.”

DU 8th cut-off: Documents needed

— Scanned Photograph and signature (maximum size: 50KB)

— Identity Proof (maximum size – 50 KB)

— Valid email ID and mobile number

— Class 10th Board Certificate

— Class 12th Marks-sheet (if result declared)

— Caste Certificate (If applicable)

— Income Certificate (for OBC-NCL)

— Sports Certificate(s) for the last three years (If applicable)

— Extra-Curricular Activities Certificate(s)

DU 8th cut-off: Colleges and courses available

— BA programme (English + Computer Application) – Shyam Lal College (evening) – 81.50%

— BA programme (English + Economics) – Shivaji College – 87.50%

A total of 2,58,388 applications were received for 64,000 undergraduate seats at the varsity. Of the total, 9091 applications were reserved under the EWS quota while 7100 ST, 34262 SC and 55457 OBC applications were received by DU.

Last year, there were a total of 10 cut-off lists. This year, despite the addition of supernumerary seats under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, the varsity has registered ‘over admissions’.