DU 8th cut-off list release date, vacant seats details on August 13: Official

DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the schedule for admissions under the 8th cut-off lists on Tuesday, August 13, as informed by the head of the admissions committee Rajeev Gupta.

“We are evaluating the data based on the number of admissions and seats left vacant. The schedule thereof will be released on Tuesday – August 13. Since the exact data is not calculated yet, there are slight chances that the 8th cut-off might not be released as well,” Gupta said.

The varsity had earlier said that there have been over admissions this year. While a schedule for only five lists was initially released, a total of seven cut-off lists for admission to undergraduate courses have been disclosed so far. Most of the vacant seats after the fifth cut-off were under the reserved category. This year the new reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) was also introduced.

Under the EWS quota, as many as 10 per cent supernumerary seats have been added. Most of the EWS quota seats were vacant after the fifth cut-off due to high cut-offs in the category. Gupta had also informed that many students were not well-informed as to how to apply for the EWS quota which also led to vacant seats.

To fill in the vacant seats, the varsity had hosted a special drive which allowed students to change their category and apply for reserved quota, if applicable.

A total of 2,58,388 applications were received for 64,000 undergraduate seats at the varsity. Of the total, 9091 applications were reserved under the EWS quota while 7100 ST, 34262 SC and 55457 OBC applications were received by DU.