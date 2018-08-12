DU 8th cut-off 2018: Few seats available for reserve category candidates

DU 8th cut-off 2018: The candidates have to visit the respective colleges to complete the admission formalities on August 13, that is, Monday DU 8th cut-off 2018: The candidates have to visit the respective colleges to complete the admission formalities on August 13, that is, Monday

DU 8th cut-off 2018: Delhi University has released the eighth cut-off for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses (based on merit) for the academic session 2018-2019. The candidates have to visit the respective colleges to complete the admission formalities on August 13. Most of the colleges have closed the admission process, remaining few where seats are still available for the reserve category candidates.

The eighth cut-off has been released for admitting the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), Persons with Disability (PwD), Kashmiri Migrant (KM) and Sikh Minority (SM).

DU admissions 2018: Documents required

– Class 10 Board exam certificate (from any recognised Board).

– Class 10 Board exam mark sheet (from any recognised Board).

– Class 12 Board or Plus Two/ Inter exam certificate (from any recognised Board). If students haven’t received their certificates, then ensure to carry the provisional certificates given by the school

– Class 12 Board exam mark sheet (from any recognised Board).

– Admission form print out.

– Reserved category certificates (in the name of the candidate) issued by the competent authority.

– Transfer certificate from school or college.

– Migration Certificate from Board or University.

– Passport size self-attested photographs.

– Original copy of the registration form.

– Pass certificate for Class 10 English (for students who did not appear in compulsory English).

