DU 7th cut-off today: Check college and course-wise marks needed for admission at Delhi University

DU 7th cut-off 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the seventh cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses across the varsity today – August 5 (Monday). The list will be uploaded at the official website, du.ac.in, by late evening. Those who make it to the cut-off will have to get their documents verified and pay a fee. The window will be open till August 8.

As of now, a total of six cut-off lists for the admissions under regular mode have been released. In the NCWEB or weekend classes category, four cut-off lists have been declared by the varsity. Meanwhile, spot admissions are scheduled to take place for BTech, BA (H) humanities and social sciences, and integrated programme in journalism on August 7 (Wednesday). The admission to these courses was done based on entrance exams. Since, there has been a change in DUJAT schedule, the date of spot admissions can also be rescheduled.

DU 7th cut-off 2019: Documents needed

— Date of birth proof

— Class 10 mark sheet

— Class 12 mark sheet/ pass certificate

— Reservation certificates

— Application form print out

— Three passport-sized pictures

— Address proof

Last year a total fo 10 cut-off lists were released, this year, so far schedule of seven cut-offs has been uploaded and the rest will be informed soon.