DU 7th cut-off 2018: Seats available in popular colleges

DU 7th cut-off 2018: Delhi University has released the seventh cut-off for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses (based on merit) for the academic session 2018-2019. The candidates have to visit the respective colleges to complete the admission formalities on August 6, that is, Monday. The cut-off remains high with Miranda College demanding 96.25 per cent for English (Hons) while Ramjas has set 94.25 per cent for the general category.

At Gargi college, seats are still vacant for popular courses like BA (English), B Com. The cut-off for English (Hons) stands at 93.50 per cent and B Com stands at 95.50 per cent for general category candidates. Similarly, there are seats available in History (Hons). However, in popular colleges like Hansraj and Hindu college, seats are available for the reserved category candidates. In Kirorimal College, any candidate that has scored 94 per cent can take admission.

DU admissions 2018: Documents required

– Class 10 Board exam certificate (from any recognised Board).

– Class 10 Board exam mark sheet (from any recognised Board).

– Class 12 Board or Plus Two/ Inter exam certificate (from any recognised Board). If students haven’t received their certificates, then ensure to carry the provisional certificates given by the school

– Class 12 Board exam mark sheet (from any recognised Board).

– Admission form print out.

– Reserved category certificates (in the name of the candidate) issued by the competent authority.

– Transfer certificate from school or college.

– Migration Certificate from Board or University.

– Passport size self-attested photographs.

– Original copy of the registration form.

– Pass certificate for Class 10 English (for students who did not appear in compulsory English).

